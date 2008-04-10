Leaving So Soon?

Reports of Robert Mugabe's demise have been greatly exaggerated. Last week, many media outlets wrote that the Zimbabwean dictator--having failed to defeat his opponents in the country's March 29 presidential and parliamentary elections--was planning to leave office peacefully, in exchange for a promise that he would not face punishment at the hands of the country's democratically-elected leaders. "Mugabe ready to step down," read the headline of an April 1 Agence France Presse story. "Talks May End Mugabe’s Rule in Zimbabwe," The New York Times reported the same day. Mark Malloch Brown, Great Britain's minister for Africa, Asia, and the U.N., also confident, told the House of Commons that Mugabe would be out of office by last Friday. When Friday rolled around and that didn't happen, The Guardian nonetheless quoted an opposition source saying that "the ball is rolling" for a Mugabe departure. These hopes were understandably boosted by the news, released last Wednesday, that the opposition MDC party beat Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF in the parliamentary election, marking the first time in Zimbabwe's 28-year history that the ruling party was defeated at the polls.

But as events over the past several days now show, such conjecture was premature. Though voting in the presidential election ended well over a week ago, the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission has yet to release the full results, a sure sign that the regime is doing everything it can to further rig what was already a rigged election. Last week, Zimbabwean police ransacked the offices of the MDC and arrested foreign journalists, including The New York Times’s Barry Bearak. Pro-government thugs also raided 60 of the few remaining white-owned farms in a replay of the disastrous events of 2000 that led to the country’s current hunger crisis. And this week, the Sunday Times of London reported that the democratic opposition was preparing for Mugabe to launch a “dirty war.”

Talk of a peaceful end to Mugabe’s rule was to be expected. In a country like Zimbabwe, ruled by fear and where a free press is non-existent, rumors--especially positive ones--can spread like wildfire. From my time in the country, I learned that a purely speculative text message from an opposition operative to a reporter could, in a matter of minutes, lead to a poorly sourced news story. Ironically, these sorts of optimistic articles probably had an anxious effect on an already paranoid Mugabe war cabinet, convincing the dictator and the leaders of the country’s security forces to hunker down even further.

Given a review of Mugabe’s history, expecting him to leave office as the result of losing an election seems off base. Going all the way back to 1980, when he was first elected Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (he abolished his former position in order to become president in 1987), Mugabe has always demonstrated a propensity for ignoring the will of his people and using violence to achieve his ends.