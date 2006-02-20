LOSING THEIR RELIGION

“Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide.” So begins an old and familiar Protestant hymn. Well, the moment to decide was neither for a man nor a nation. It was for a church, the Church of England in particular. The decision of the Church’s General Synod was to divest from companies whose products are used by Israel in the occupied territories. What a strange and inapt moment the Church has chosen to bring down its opprobrium on the Jewish state. The Palestinians have just voted by a landslide of more than 60 percent to elect the model terrorist group Hamas to form their next government. Hamas has made no bones about its intentions and goals, which are—in sum—to eliminate Israel, and that it will use the kind of violence the world is accustomed to seeing from Muslim fanatics to accomplish those aims. (Pity the poor Christians who are destined to live under Hamas rule or, more probably, to continue the exodus that began when the Western powers anointed Yasir Arafat president of Palestine.) By contrast, Acting Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Kadima, the centrist party that is bound to win the elections in March, are committed to unilateral withdrawal from substantial portions of the West Bank, just as Israel left all of Gaza to the Palestinian Arabs. The mayhem that ensued in Gaza is likely to be replicated in the West Bank, and that territory will surely become one huge launching pad for rockets and missiles endangering not only Israeli civilian life but all sorts of civil installations. Since the Israelis are not pacifists, an accurate accounting will be kept. Of course, there will also follow the kind of internecine conflict that seems endemic to Palestine. The Anglican decision follows similar resolves against Israel by mainstream Protestant denominations in the United States. The decline in the sway of these churches, many affiliated with the National Council of Churches, is not unrelated to these perverse inclinations that dominate at church headquarters. The results are that church affiliation declines and that the faithful simply leave the church or go to other churches, the kind of churches that often give many of our readers apoplexy. In the twenty-first century, many Christians recognize anti-Semitism when they see it. And it drives them away. No less than the former archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, has declared that he is “ashamed to be an Anglican.”

This article appeared in the February 20, 2006 issue of the magazine.