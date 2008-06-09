But while the reviews of Bright Shiny Morning have invariably included some tongue-in-cheek reference to Frey’s “first published novel,” it’s striking how sharply he has deviated from his successful formula. (A Million Little Pieces was followed by another best-seller, My Friend Leonard, which begins by describing the three-month-long jail term that Frey now admits never happened.) Rather than following an autobiographically based character through anything resembling a traditional storyline, Frey has constructed his novel out of fragments of contemporary Los Angeles--the stories of literally hundreds of different characters. Some of them merit only a line; others ricochet through this very long book on trajectories interrupted by tangents ranging from nuggets of L.A. history (“In 1886, while on their honeymoon, Hobart Johnstone Whitley and Margaret Virginia Whitley decide to name their country home Hollywood”) to lengthy discourses on the city’s neighborhoods and roads. In all this, it’s hard to tell whether the divider between fact and fiction is intentionally blurred or just sloppily drawn; bloggers have been getting a kick out of pointing out the fact-checking errors in Frey’s potted histories, but the book is prefaced by one of the most freighted disclaimers in publishing memory: “Nothing in this book should be considered accurate or reliable.”

Unfortunately, Frey, indulging his imaginative exuberance, has overlooked the fact that fiction, too, needs to have a certain degree of truth if it is to be believable. The central characters are stock figures who could have been picked up off a B-movie lot. Amberton Parker is a closeted movie star whose life is a series of absurd excesses: “Dates an actress the biggest!!! actress in the world. Dates a model who goes by one name. Dates a debutante, an Olympic swimmer the winner of six gold medals, a prima ballerina.” Old Man Joe is a beach bum whose hair turned white overnight at the age of 29; he lives in a bathroom and survives on the pickings from dumpsters and his two daily bottles of Chablis. Esperanza is born just north of the border to two illegal immigrants: Her father picks fruit and her mother cleans houses. And Dylan and Maddie, both 19, are escaping Maddie’s abusive family and pursuing the American dream:

They can see the glow a hundred miles away it’s night and they’re on an empty desert highway. They’ve been driving for two days. They grew up in a small town in Ohio they have known each other their entire lives, they have always been together in some way, even when they were too young to know what it was or what it meant, they were together…. Screaming, he could hear her screaming as he pulled into the driveway. He ran into the house her mother was dragging her along the floor by her hair…. He picked her up and carried her to his truck, a reliable old American pickup with a mattress in the back and a camper shell over the bed. He set her in the passenger seat carefully set her and he covered her with his jacket. She was sobbing bleeding it wasn’t the first time it would be the last. He got into the driver’s seat, started the engine, pulled out as he pulled out Mother came to the door with a hammer and watched them drive away, didn’t move, didn’t say a word, just stood in the door holding a hammer, her daughter’s blood beneath her fingernails, her daughter’s hair still caught in her clothes and hands. They lived in a small town in an eastern state it was nowhere anywhere everywhere, a small American town full of alcohol, abuse and religion.

This brief passage demonstrates everything that is terribly wrong with Frey’s novel: the deadening repetition and run-on sentences, the sentimentality (“it wasn’t the first time it would be the last”), the gratuitous gore, the incoherence ( Ohio is not an “eastern state”). But worse than all these is the reliance on shorthand, Frey’s belief that he can sketch out a few contours and the reader’s imagination will fill in the rest (“a small American town full of alcohol, abuse and religion”). Without any narrative details provided, the details from which all realist fiction draws its sustenance, the reader can fill in only clichés.

Alas, this is Frey’s predominant technique. Everything is familiar: We’ve heard it all before, probably the same place he did. We are given a rape scene in a garage, a failed child star, a gruff biker, a football star who breaks his leg, anti-abortion protesters outside a clinic, even jihadis preparing for a terrorist attack (“They live on quiet streets and they wait to die and they pray to the East that they take you with them”). One section consists of potted vignettes of people who came to L.A. looking for fame: They start with long paragraphs (we learn about Kelly, once second-runner-up in the Little Miss Chattanooga Jr. Princess division, now a waitress at a 1950s-themed restaurant) and dwindle down to single-word sentences: “Tom. Screenwriter. Makes pizzas. Kurt. Actor. Delivers pizzas.” We meet Samantha, a child model and aspiring actress who turns to prostitution when her father gets sick: “They all knew it was bad, worse than bad, they knew how it was going to end. There was blood seeping out of the incision, and they knew how it was going to end.” As always with Frey, repetition substitutes for tragedy.

