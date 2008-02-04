On the Republican side, the 800 (okay, 250) pound gorilla, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has endorsed McCain. Schwarzenegger remains popular among rank-and-file Republican voters, but is distrusted by conservative activists, so it's unclear what impact the endorsement will have. Romney is the favorite of the state's conservative Republican congressional delegation: five representatives, including Orange County Representative Dana Rohrabacher, support Romney, while only one, former gubernatorial candidate Dan Lungren, supports McCain.

Demographics: On the Democratic side, the big question is what percentage of the electorate will be Latino. More than a third of the state's residents are, and most Latinos lean Democratic, but in 2004 they made up only 16 percent of the primary electorate. That number will likely go up slightly this time, but so will the black vote, which made up 8 percent of the electorate last time and backs Obama strongly. (Some of the polls showing large Hillary leads estimated the Latino share of the vote at nearly 30 percent, which is almost certainly too high.) California's white Democratic electorate will tip the election one way or the other; it is wealthier, better educated, and more socially liberal than white Democrats in other states are. There's also a geographic divide in the state: Expect Obama to do well in the Bay Area, where there are large numbers of African-Americans and upscale white liberals, and the state's conservative rural areas. Hillary should do better in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, which has been hit by a wave of home foreclosures and where blue-collar Democrats predominate. It's less clear who will prevail in San Diego County and the Central Valley, the state's traditional general-election battlegrounds.

California may be a blue state overall, but its Republicans are deeply conservative: 61 percent of primary voters in 2000 identified themselves as such. Romney should benefit from the upscale bent of the state's Republicans: in 2000, 43 percent of primary voters made more than $75,000 per year. Latinos in 2000 made up only 8 percent of Republican primary voters. Since then, their share of the population has grown, but their opinion of Republicans has fallen. McCain, endorsed by La Opinion, should get the lion's share of their support, but it's unclear how many votes that translates to. There are more Mormons in California than in any state but Utah, and they could account for 5-10 percent of Republican primary voters--advantage, Romney. The state's huge Asian-American population leans increasingly Democratic, but the Republicans among them tend to be hard-liners on foreign policy from China, Vietnam, and Korea. Expect them to back McCain.

Analysis: There are two key questions on each side. For the Democrats, first, how big is Clinton's lead going into Election Day? A third or more of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail, and have been voting since early January. Clinton is expected to win among this group, but needs a sizable lead in order to feel comfortable going into Election Day as Obama surges. Second, will independents turn out? Obama's been able to generate enough enthusiasm in other states to drive them to the polls--he needs an enormous turnout among independents, who can only vote in the Democratic primary, to put him over the top.

The Republican contest is increasingly shaping up as one of money (Romney) versus momentum (McCain). Conventional wisdom holds that the former matters more in California politics, but McCain may have garnered enough free media, particularly with the Schwarzenegger endorsement, to pull out a win. The second question is what share of the vote Huckabee will get. It's hard to envision McCain pulling down more than 50 percent of the vote in California, but if committed social conservatives decide they like Mike, that could be it for Mitt.

Finally, keep a close eye on the district-by-district results. On the Democratic side, the competition will be fiercest in congressional districts with an odd number of delegates, where even a narrow victory will translate into an extra delegate. On the Republican side, bizarrely, Nancy Pelosi's 80-percent-Democratic San Francisco district selects just as many delegates as Duncan Hunter's 70-percent-Republican suburban San Diego district. There are more of the former in California than the latter, so whichever candidate does well in Democratic areas (most likely McCain) could win the delegate count even while losing the statewide vote.

For More Information: The Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle both have politics blogs worth checking out, though with less of a local focus than one might expect. For a more local flavor, check out left-leaning blogs Calitics and the California Progress Report, as well as the right-leaning California Conservative.

