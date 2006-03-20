THERE’S NOTHING MORE fun in politics than good, old-fashioned hate. How would LBJ screw Bobby next? To what depths would Ken Starr sink in his crazed pursuit of Bill Clinton? Sadly, however, the days of pure, unabashed malice have faded. Hillary Clinton now clamors to sponsor legislation with the people who voted to impeach her husband. Dishonest civility has replaced honest hatred as the ruling ethos in the capital. People who despise each other pretend to get along just fine. Maybe it’s a side-effect of one-party rule or the antiseptic, non-partisan nature of recent political investigations. Whatever the reason, there is a disturbingly large enemy gap in Washington.

Perhaps that’s why connoisseurs of political enmity have savored the relationship between John McCain and his nemesis, the lobbyist Grover Norquist. A Hollywood-perfect hero/villain pairing, the two men have spewed bile at each other for almost a decade, ever since McCain began touting campaign finance reform, a crusade Norquist abhors. But what began as a policy spat has grown intensely personal. Norquist has regularly denounced McCain as a fraud, a flip-flopper, and, on one occasion, a nut job. The McCain camp, in turn, has condemned Norquist as corrupt, a shill for dictators, and (with just a dose of sarcasm) Jack Abramoff’s gay lover. In a Washington devoid of grand political duels, the mutual hatred of McCain and Norquist has always been refreshing.

And now it’s in danger of being snuffed out. McCain is as famous for forgiving his enemies—the North Vietnamese, George W. Bush—as he is for collecting them. And, lately, as he prepares to run for president, he’s been on a tear, reconciling with many of the same characters who derailed his last run for the White House. Indeed, he’s in such a forgiving mood that his surrogates are said to have approached Norquist to broker a truce. To be sure, some in the McCain camp deny it—“not true,“ insists his top operative, John Weaver. But, these days, you can’t even get a McCainiac to bash Norquist. The official position on their feud is, What feud? “I don’t know that the senator could pick him out of a lineup,” Weaver says of Norquist.

BUT IT WASN’T long ago that the fight against Norquist defined McCain. More than any other activist, it was Norquist who shattered McCain’s presidential ambitions. It all started in the fall of 1999, when McCain’s insurgency against Bush took flight and Norquist personally organized the conservative counterattack. Decamping to New Hampshire and dragging along the leaders of the National Rifle Association, the Christian Coalition, and other right-wing luminaries, he assailed McCain’s campaign finance proposal as “a trick and a trap” and an affront to the First Amendment. He hammered the point home with TV spots that memorably morphed McCain’s face into Clinton’s, the ultimate insult in a Republican primary.