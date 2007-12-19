What about the argument that union leaders continue to be killed in Colombia? "The year before we started our policy of democratic security," Uribe recalled, "256 union leaders were killed. Last year the figure was 17. My aim is to stop all the killings, but that (reduction) is considerable progress."

Another argument used by Democrats in the U.S. Congress, and even some Republicans--that there has been a rise in coca plantations--makes Uribe defensive: "If that's what they believe, then let them scrap Plan Colombia. The U.S. government said that last year we had 150,000 hectares of coca, but the United Nations said we had 79,000. Why don't they learn to measure? We have extradited more than 700 criminals to the United States. What more do they want?"

Uribe is right about two things: Were it not for his policy of "democratic security," which led to the demobilization of the AUC, the ties between the paramilitaries and part of Colombia's establishment would not be an issue in the courts today. And the killings of union leaders have certainly dropped. Thanks to the Uribe government's terrorist groups, the overall murder rate in Colombia has dropped by almost 50 percent.

As for coca eradication, total cultivation indeed is up. But that is more the fault of a flawed policy that has been forced on Colombia and other Andean nations from abroad than a lack of effort on the part of Colombia. Coca cultivation has also risen in Peru and Bolivia. Linking ratification of the Colombian free-trade agreement with coca cultivation is an excuse. Uribe is hated by the Latin American and European left, whose arguments the Democrats have naively accepted. They resent the fact that Uribe has pushed back the Marxist guerrillas and created a climate in which the economy is booming, with total investment amounting to 28 percent of gross domestic product. To their dismay, he has privatized part of Ecopetrol, the oil company, giving shares directly to half a million Colombians and to another 6 million through their pension plans.

The guerrillas exert pressure from the jungle thanks to their hostages such as former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, who has become a cause celebre. Uribe has accepted in principle the idea of an exchange of prisoners for hostages. He is proposing a "zone of encounter" in which negotiations would be carried out with a guarantee that there would be no military intervention.

