The Movie Review: 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona'

“It’s funny, I just made the same speech to my shrink,” one character confesses to another in the midst of a heartfelt revelation in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. I had to check my notes, though, to see which character said this to which, and during which heartfelt revelation, because it’s a line that could have been spoken in almost any scene. Vicky Cristina Barcelona is a film in which emotions, intuitions, and states of mind are rarely experienced without being announced: “I’m a little out of control,” says the woman who is out of control; “When I drink I get brutally frank,” says the woman about to be brutally frank; “Not that I haven’t had fantasies about someone taking me out of my situation,” says the woman who has fantasies, etc., etc.

This constant self-narration would be less disconcerting if the film didn’t already have a narrator (Christopher Evan Welch) who is heroically committed to ensuring that even the most inattentive viewer won’t miss a thing, whether it be a physical event (“They arrived at the hotel,” we’re told, as characters arrive at a hotel; “They returned to the hotel,” we’re told when they return) or an emotional development (“Suddenly, thoughts started taking precedence over feelings, thoughts about life and love”). Vicky Cristina Barcelona is the cinematic equivalent of a book on tape: a movie that watches itself for you and tells you what it sees.

The heroines of Allen’s experiment in exposition are the titular Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson), two pretty twentysomethings spending a summer in titular Barcelona. In a restaurant, they meet Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem), a soulful seducer (also, a painter) who immediately suggests that the three of them go away for the weekend to drink good wine and make love together--which, if you’re Javier Bardem, is evidently the kind of thing you can say to women you’ve just met without getting punched.

Cristina is enthusiastic about the idea, but Vicky less so--unsurprising given that our painstaking narrator has already explained that the former is a passionate free spirit and the latter, a cautious planner who prefers stability to studliness. Erotic adventurism wins out, though, and the ladies decide to go away with Juan Antonio. There is an intentional seduction that is aborted and, later, an accidental one that is consummated. Soon enough, Juan Antonio’s tempestuous ex-wife Maria Elena (Penelope Cruz) shows up to offer still more opportunities for sexual arithmetic. (For those now rushing to buy tickets online, be forewarned that Allen’s mind may be dirty, but his lens is chaste: Yes, there is a Johansson-Cruz coupling and a Johansson-Cruz-Bardem tripling; no, you don’t see either one. Instead, there’s a brief kiss and then a fadeout and--of course!--narration, with Johansson tastefully explaining, “And it happened very naturally for both of us.”)