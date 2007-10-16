Nonsense, says John McCain who observed of the former governor: "As we all know, when he ran for office in Massachusetts, being a Republican wasn't much of a priority." True, but being a good Republican hasn't always been McCain's highest priority, either. The pressure to play the orthodoxy card is immense this year.

That's why Romney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spar over who was the biggest tax cutter when each ran a liberal, high-tax jurisdiction. From the Republican point of view, that's a bit like arguing about who ran the most pious gin joint.

Then there's Fred Thompson, who thinks that all he has to do is reincarnate Ronald Reagan. He says the economy is just "rosy" and, like his opponents, believes low taxes heal all.

It's true that there are some modest signs of rethinking, and even apostasy. McCain saw a need to put out a health plan, even if it places more faith in market solutions than experience would justify, and he suggests ways to help workers displaced by free trade. Thompson talks about cutting Social Security benefits--though the cuts he proposes would be too severe and his view is well within the orthodox conservative worldview.

At least two Republicans, Rep. Ron Paul and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, are preaching that the old faith is in need of reformation. Paul represents a refreshing if doctrinaire brand of libertarianism. Huckabee speaks with passion about the costs of inequality and sometimes sounds as if he's shown up for the wrong party's debate. You wonder: Will Huckabee, who is slowly rising in the polls, force the front-runners to notice that even the faithful have quiet doubts about whether Ronald Reagan's answers--however appropriate they might have been to 1980--respond to the questions of today?