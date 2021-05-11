More Studies, And More People

McNamara has estimated that "annual worldwide expenditures for research in reproductive biology now total roughly $50 million dollars," which he believes is about a third of what should be spent. The National Institutes of Health, the federal agency which carries out or sponsors most birth control research the US undertakes, spends less than $10 million on what McNamara vaguely calls "research in population-related phenomena." The reason for the vagueness is that much of this money goes for assessing the safety and effectiveness of devices currently in use, and the social ramifications of contraception. Very little of NIH's research money is spent on applied research in reproductive biology. The New Republic has learned that within the next several weeks, NIH will announce $3 million in new grants to undertake such study. Since he is on the board of the Ford Foundation, McNamara may have got his cost estimates from a paper delivered by Oscar Harkavy of Ford to a population conference last December in Paris. Harkavy has analyzed present and potential birth control methods and concludes that "no current method is ideal and that materially improved methods now under development are some years from realization."

Harkavy concludes that between $37 and $42 million was spent for "research and training in reproductive biology" in 1968: $8 million by the federal government; $8 million by the Ford Foundation; $2 million by the Rockefeller Foundation; $2 by the Population Council; $2 million by other unspecified private agencies and $15-20 million by the pharmaceutical industry. The estimates omit spending by universities and foreign governments and overstate the relevance of current spending, since much of it is not directly related to new and better contraceptive devices.

Harkavy believes that the number of senior researchers working in fertility control (thought to be around 570 worldwide) must be expanded, and that relatively large sums must be allocated to support their work on contraceptive methods for men, immunology, the study of the relationship between the central nervous system and reproduction, the female reproductive system; also, in support of academic researchers who teach, in supporting field research groups in countries that have adopted programs in fertility control, and in grants to doctoral candidates who plan to work in this area. All of this he estimates would cost $150 million.