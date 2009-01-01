This leaves Democrats with two choices: a negotiated settlement, or full-scale warfare.

The negotiated settlement would involve agreeing to seat Burris, in exchange for a promise from him not to seek election to the seat in 2010. The 71-year-old Burris, a former state attorney general who has lost several efforts to advance to higher office, could cap his career nicely. In principle, this would end Blagojevich's relevance to national politics and get him out of Obama's way.

But Republicans would be merciless about the taint that would attach to Burris' Senate vote and argue that the nation's Democratic majority was hopelessly wrapped up in Chicago politics at its most corrupt.

That's why Democrats have opted for warfare. This will inevitably involve an increasingly tough offensive against Burris himself, a challenge to his judgment in accepting Blagojevich's gift, and a willingness on the part of Democrats to live without one of Illinois' Senate votes for a while.

Ultimately, Democrats might have to accede to Republican demands for a special election to fill the seat, but we may be way past that now that Blagojevich's has called the Legislature's bluff.

The effort to undercut Burris began quietly on Tuesday night when Rep. Danny K. Davis told Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times that because of the "turmoil," he had turned down an approach from Blagojevich's office to be named to the seat. Under the circumstances, said Davis, an African-American, it "would be difficult to generate the trust level people would have to have in me." Message to Burris: You were a fool to take this.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, one of the state's most popular politicians and also an African-American, said he would not certify Burris' appointment. It's not clear White has the power to block Burris, but his statement underscored that the racial solidarity Rush, Burris and Blagojevich were relying on doesn't exist.

Barack Obama's patented approach to problems--wait and think before acting to see what develops--is the Democrats' best way out.

Blagojevich had one powerful weapon, his ability to appoint a senator. Now that he's used it, his arsenal is depleted. If Democrats face down Blagojevich by walking away from Burris, they deprive themselves of a Senate vote for a bit and may even face litigation. That's still better than implicating themselves in Blagojevich's game by making a deal.

Treating this appointment as a circus act makes more sense than taking it seriously.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

By E.J. Dionne, Jr.