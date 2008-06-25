You could see how the Western elites who populate places like Davos might assume, or at least hope, that these newcomers will naturally join their ranks-- learning English, for one, but also picking up the unspoken rules and conventions of Western business. But such an outlook assumes, with great self- satisfaction, that the past will be the primary shaper of the future--and, of course, that assumption is proving to be wrong. Quite the contrary: It seems increasingly likely that the lure of Asia's rapidly expanding markets will result in a greater number of Westerners adapting to Asia's growing influence, rather than vice versa.

China is already exhibiting its influence through a global quest for resources, gaining leverage in Africa, Latin America, and elsewhere through a massive appetite for raw materials and an ability to lend or invest using its almost $1.5 trillion in reserves. China's $200 billion sovereign wealth fund, CIC, recently demonstrated this clout with multibillion-dollar investments in Blackstone Group and Morgan Stanley. Singapore, through its two sovereign wealth investment arms, Temasek and GIC, is making analogous investments abroad, as is South Korea.

Asian involvement tends to have a particular character, distinct from that of the West. China's dealings worldwide, as evidenced by its oil transactions with Sudan and other African countries, tend to be conducted primarily on the merits of the transaction at hand, without the political baggage that often weighs down U.S. commerce with emerging nations. Reflecting the country's desire to have its internal affairs left alone, China has not to date exerted much pressure on trading or investment partners to address problems at home, problems that Westerners might find untenable. (There are a couple of exceptions, as when China pressures countries that seek its investments to avoid acknowledging or encouraging the government in Taiwan.) China's unwillingness to explicitly tie its purchases of U.S. federal debt to a political agenda is perhaps the most important example of this in geopolitical and geoeconomic terms: The silence speaks volumes both in terms of what it means and in terms of what a change of policy might mean in the future.

While the United States and Europe have surely gone too far in attempting to influence other countries, often in strikingly hypocritical and inconsistent ways (colonialism comes to mind, as do recent attempts to unilaterally impose American will), a more value-neutral tack, as illustrated by the Chinese, is problematic as well. There is, after all, right and wrong in the world, and it is the responsibility of members of the global community to identify and eliminate the wrong when it poses a threat to peace and stability. While it is clearly true that Western jawboning on Darfur has been inadequate, what would be the consequence were the court of high-level international opinion to become more influenced by, for example, Chinese views on the subject? This would imply a shift from jawboning to the even more inexcusable combination of remaining silent and profiting from trade with a callous regime. And Darfur is but a single example. From Chinese equivocation on the Iranian nuclear program to much of Asia's silent tolerance of Burma's brutal and, recently, almost unimaginably insensitive regime, we have seen the consequences of this approach.

Other values could change, too, if Asian trading culture expands its influence further. Since many of the fast-growing groups within the superclass hail from the cowboy economies of the emerging world, corruption could (and, indeed, has) become more tolerated. A less aggressive approach to global warming could be adopted, given the unwillingness of emerging economies to pay for costly technologies and higher environmental standards. As with foreign policy, the West's "do as I say, not as I do (or have done)" attitude could prove counterproductive as it tries to convince restive powers to follow global- warming protocols. And, in any case, it has become crystal clear to Western policymakers that, on issues like global warming, "coalitions of the willing" simply won't work. Leaders in rapidly developing nations like India and China hold vital cards: The decisions they make regarding fuel choices, exploration of alternatives, conservation, urbanization patterns, mileage standards, and other issues will determine, in many respects, whether headway can actually be made.