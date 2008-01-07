Still, the downward trend is both broader and older than the
current flap over the drugs. The annual number of people sentenced to death row
has fallen since its peak in 2002. In 2007, according to DPIC, saw a historic
low in new death sentences. And capital punishment, which has always been a
regional phenomenon, has been growing ever more so. In 2002, for example, 65
percent of executions took place in only three states; the following year, the
top three states accounted for 69 percent. In 2007, by contrast, Texas alone accounted for
62 percent of executions; the top three states accounted for 76 percent; and
the top six states accounted for 90 percent. Meanwhile, not only did New Jersey dispense with
its death penalty, but several other states actively considered abolition as
well.
Something has clearly changed. The trouble for capital
punishment opponents is that it’s a lot less clear what’s driving that change--or
how to translate that force into abolition in the 36 states that retain
execution as a criminal justice option.
Because one thing that’s clearly not driving the shift is public opinion. Polls vary, but most show
between 65 percent and 70 percent support for capital punishment, somewhat
lower than during the peak period of its popularity during the 1990s but still
strong and stable. While most Americans say they believe innocent people have
been executed and that the death penalty does not act as deterrent, that
doesn’t seem to dampen their enthusiasm for it. In an ABC News/Washington Post
poll, respondents preferred death to life in prison without parole for persons
convicted of murder by about the same margins as they did in 2000. And in Gallup polling, many more
Americans say they believe the death penalty is used “not enough” (51 percent)
than “too often” (21 percent). Even in New Jersey,
where legislators voted to ban capital punishment, voters disagree: A recent Quinnipiac
poll found that Garden
State residents oppose
eliminating the death penalty by 53 percent to 39 percent.
Nor are the courts chiefly behind the change. Yes, in recent
years, the Supreme Court has shifted gears on the death penalty and gone from
enabling it to pecking away at it. It has banned executions of mentally
retarded offenders and those who committed their crimes while juveniles. It has
overturned convictions in cases plagued by particularly unfair trials, when for
example prosecutors grossly manipulated the racial composition of a jury. It
has opened the door a little wider to innocence claims. And the justices may
well insist this term that states make executions a little more comfortable for
the condemned. But all of this lies at the death penalty’s margins. The high
court is not about to stop states that wish to conduct executions, and its
doctrinal maneuvering does not remotely account for the nearly 60 percent drop
in executions the country has seen.
So what does? Unfortunately for opponents of capital
punishment, the most significant factor seems to be no kind of public
reevaluation of the policy but simply the declining prevalence of murder. The
murder rate in the United
States dropped by about 40 percent between
its peak in the early 1990s and the turn of the millennium and has remained
more or less flat since. The absolute number of murders has come down
significantly too, from nearly 25,000 in 1991 to barely 17,000 last year, according
to FBI statistics.