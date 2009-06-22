While Iran's protest movement has been closely associated with blogs and Twitter feeds, it's the images of violence and resistance stored on sites like YouTube that have--perhaps--proved most haunting and indelible.
Click through this TNR video slideshow for a selection of the most powerful videos coming out of Iran.
Shiraz, June 20:
Tehran, June 20: A protest march is stopped in its tracks when Iranian police open fire, killing one of the marchers. Warning: graphic imagery.
Tehran, June 20: This now-infamous video depicts the June 20 shooting death of Neda, a young protester. Warning: graphic imagery.
Tehran, June 20: The Basij headquarters burns after protesters set the building's natural gas line on fire, causing it to explode and kill at least 5 Basij members.
Tehran, June 14: A bus burns two days after the election.
Tehran, June 21: Protesters assault and burn a police car.
Tehran, June 13: Mousavi supporters flood the streets in protest on the day following the elections.
Tehran, June 21: Protesters respond to police gunshots by building barricades.
Tehran, June 14: An opposition camera man is beaten to death by riot police. Warning: graphic imagery.
By Dylan Matthews