Bunker Mentality

Designing an American embassy in a foreign country is always a tricky proposition. On the one hand, the building is supposed to convey diplomatic goodwill. On the other hand, it needs to protect its staffers from that pesky segment of the population that wants to, well, kill them.

Back in the early days of the cold war, goodwill--if not good taste--had the upper hand, as Washington engaged prominent architects to build its overseas outposts, like Kennedy Center creator Edward Durrell Stone, whose grandiose U.S. Embassy in New Delhi bears a more than passing resemblance to his largely unloved white box on the Potomac. But in the decades since the Iran hostage crisis, security has, quite understandably, become priority number one. While the results make diplomats safer, the architectural brutality comes at a cost: It doesn't take a rabid anti-American to interpret our chancery in even a relatively friendly country like Sri Lanka as a sign of malicious intent. Behind the blast-proof walls, little is visible to the passerby except the sinister-looking antennas on the roof. Never mind gun-boat diplomacy; this is the age of gunwale democracy.

Come September, that age will reach its apotheosis, appropriately enough, in Baghdad--the very place where our invasion was supposed to spark a regional democratization that was, in turn, somehow going end to the global terroristic nastiness that has turned far less important diplomatic outposts into miniature Fort Apaches--when the U.S. Embassy opens there. With the construction of the $592 million facility, the Bush administration apparently meant to signal that it's not about to abandon Iraq to its fate. (There will be no mad-dash helicopter evacuation from this embassy.) Unfortunately, pretty much everything about the Embassy's design suggests the opposite.

The complex is to be 104 acres, six times the size of the United Nations' property in New York and approximately the same size as the Vatican. It has fortified walls and apartments inside for 615 staffers, to spare them the risk of having to go out on the actual streets of, you know, Iraq. Despite American vows to return normalcy, the new long-term home seems to bet on decades of chaos: Behind the walls, it has water-treatment facilities to cope with the Iraqi capital's lack of potable water, power generation to compensate for Baghdad's erratic electricity, as well as a food court, beauty parlor, pool, gym, and club. All surely necessary to keep staffers safe and sane in unimaginably difficult working conditions. But not quite the kind of facility you build for the long run in one of those normal, friendly countries that Iraq was supposed to become.