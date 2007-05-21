Bunker Mentality

Come September, that age will reach its apotheosis, appropriately enough, in Baghdad--the very place where our invasion was supposed to spark a regional democratization that was, in turn, somehow going end to the global terroristic nastiness that has turned far less important diplomatic outposts into miniature Fort Apaches--when the U.S. Embassy opens there. With the construction of the $592 million facility, the Bush administration apparently meant to signal that it's not about to abandon Iraq to its fate. (There will be no mad-dash helicopter evacuation from this embassy.) Unfortunately, pretty much everything about the Embassy's design suggests the opposite.

The complex is to be 104 acres, six times the size of the United Nations' property in New York and approximately the same size as the Vatican. It has fortified walls and apartments inside for 615 staffers, to spare them the risk of having to go out on the actual streets of, you know, Iraq. Despite American vows to return normalcy, the new long-term home seems to bet on decades of chaos: Behind the walls, it has water-treatment facilities to cope with the Iraqi capital's lack of potable water, power generation to compensate for Baghdad's erratic electricity, as well as a food court, beauty parlor, pool, gym, and club. All surely necessary to keep staffers safe and sane in unimaginably difficult working conditions. But not quite the kind of facility you build for the long run in one of those normal, friendly countries that Iraq was supposed to become.

In its own way, the Embassy is a rare U.S. success story in Iraq, arriving more or less on time and on budget (albeit with not quite enough residential space for the burgeoning cadre of American employees there). Like the decision to guard the Oil Ministry while the rest of the city was looted in 2003, though, even this success has dubious symbolic value. Sure, we may have wildly misjudged the political realities and exposed our own troops to needless death and danger, but we have enough drinking water for our (pro)consular crew to wait out the next 15 surges.