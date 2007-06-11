In the last 30 years or so, few arguments have hindered liberalism more than the charge that government programs are miserable failures. And it is true: Some government programs really have turned out pretty badly. Building colossal concrete housing projects and then filling them exclusively with very poor people, for example, didn't turn out to be such a hot idea.

But it's become harder to make such arguments recently, since the federal government has junked a lot of those less successful programs while concentrating on new, more promising initiatives. Alas, that hasn't stopped conservatives from making their case--even if it means being, shall we say, a bit selective in the evidence they cite. Perhaps nowhere has that been more apparent than in the current fight over whether to sustain and expand a popular program that provides health insurance to children.

The State Children's Health Insurance Program (S-CHIP) offers government-provided health insurance to children whose families don't already qualify for Medicaid--typically, because the families are too wealthy to meet Medicaid's eligibility guidelines but too poor to buy insurance on their own. It dates back to 1997, when a bipartisan coalition pushed it through Congress and President Clinton signed it. Now it is up for reauthorization. In 2005, the last year for which figures are available, the program provided coverage to around 4 million children at any one time, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Democrats--including leading presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, John Edwards, and Barack Obama--want to expand the program, but most conservatives (not surprisingly) do not, since expanding coverage would cost money.

Can the additional expense be justified? Absolutely. Money spent on children's health pays economic dividends down the road, since those kids end up healthier and more productive. In addition, most Americans think all kids should get health care when they need it. That's an awfully compelling moral argument.