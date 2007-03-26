Religiosity. A Utah-born Mormon, Sampson first came over to the Justice Department as a top aide to then-Attorney General John Ashcroft. "Some people think you should never talk about religion and politics, and, like me, General Ashcroft thinks those are the two most interesting things to talk about," he told the Salt Lake Tribune in 2005. "So, that's what we talk about--doctrinal things. What's your belief in God?" Upon Sampson's appointment to the Bush administration, the Mormon Church's website reported: "Sampson said President Bush is a committed follower of Christ, which makes him a great boss."

Ideology. Among the reasons Sampson was apparently angry with some of the ousted U.S. attorneys was a special obsession of the Christian right: prosecuting pornographers. Brent Ward, head of the Justice Department's obscenity task force and a veteran of the smut wars of the Ed Meese era, e-mailed Sampson in a rage about the failure by two of U.S. attorneys, Las Vegas's Dan Bogden and Phoenix's Paul Charlton, to prosecute obscenity cases he had brought them. When the Reagan administration wrangled with pornographers in the 1980s, it failed to win many cases but drove several firms out of business by dragging out the legal proceedings. "What do you suggest I do?" Ward asked Sampson. "If you want to act on what I give you, I will be glad to provide a little more context for each of the two situations." Both men wound up getting fired.

Cronyism. Sampson first landed in the Bush administration with the help of a friend from his days at the University of Chicago law school. The friend's name: Elizabeth Cheney. Yes, that Cheney. And, once ensconced in a position that influenced hiring, he gave as good as he got. In a profile of Sampson in the alumni magazine of Brigham Young University, where Sampson got his undergraduate degree in 1993, White House staffer Taylor M. Oldroyd said: "Kyle has played a key role in many of the administration's personnel decisions and is the reason so many BYU alumni, including myself, have positions in the Bush administration." Last year, Sampson lined up support from Gonzales in his effort to succeed the U.S. attorney for Utah, who quit to become a federal magistrate. He ultimately lost out to a candidate favored by the state's senior senator, Orrin Hatch. And, even on his way out the door, he was grasping for more dubious vines: National Public Radio reported on March 16 that, before the scandal pushed Sampson from office, Gonzales had planned to transfer him to the Department's environmental division.

Loyalty. Beyond just touting the saintly credentials of Bush and "General Ashcroft," Sampson played enforcer when the plans to whack U.S. attorneys were hatched. "As an operational matter we would like to replace 15-20 percent of the current U.S. Attorneys--the underperforming ones," he wrote in response to a 2005 query that originated with Karl Rove. "The vast majority of U.S. Attorneys, 80-85 percent, I would guess, are doing a great job, are loyal Bushies, etc." Last fall, as a final hit list was compiled, he e-mailed that he factored in "loyalty to the president and the attorney general." And, of course, there's still that pesky little question about whether they were fired for investigating Republicans.

Arrogance. When one of the deposed attorneys, Charlton, asked to make a personal case for himself to Gonzales, the thirty-something Sampson, who never worked as a prosecutor, reported it thusly: "In the 'you won't believe this category,' Paul Charlton would like a few minutes of the AG's time." In other e-mails, he asked whether another fired attorney, Carol Lam, had been "taken to the woodshed" yet by Gonzales's deputy.