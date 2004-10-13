Once upon a time, documentaries explored places that captured our imaginations, that offered us insight into a world we dared not go, and that gave us touching and often counterintuitive portraits of people most of us are unlikely ever to meet. Whether it was The Endless Summer, Paris Is Burning, or Scared Straight!, documentary filmmakers used to make a concerted effort to truly portray life as it happens, not for maximum sex appeal, controversy, or plot. And all us poor mortals trapped between Farenheit 9/11 and The Bachelor could do a lot worse than looking back to the extraordinary career of David and Albert Maysles. In the early 1960s, the brothers created a revolution in the world of non-fiction filmmaking. Using handheld cameras and lightweight sound equipment, they brought energy and propinquity to their subjects and gave viewers a chance to witness vulnerability and quiet moments of joy as intimately as though they were in the room--whether it was a door-to-door Bible salesman (Salesman) or Marlon Brando (Meet Marlon Brando). And then of course they made Grey Gardens, a documentary much too subtle to be made today.

David and Albert Maysles were experts at capturing raw moments of life on film. They are best known for the documentaries Gimme Shelter about the Rolling Stones and The Beatles: The First U.S. Visit, but it is Grey Gardens that is their real masterpiece. The documentary follows a year in the hazy psychosis of Edith Bouvier Beale (Big Edie), Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis's aunt, and her daughter, Jackie's first cousin, Edith (Little Edie). Raised in opulence and coming from "a good French family," the Bouviers were practically royalty long before the era of Camelot. But the Maysles' film captures the Edies in 1975--living together alone in a flea-infested, dilapidated mansion in the Hamptons with dozens of cats and hundreds of regrets.

What's extraordinary is the sheer lack of opinion shown by the Maysles; while there is certainly sympathy for the women, the viewer is left to decide just what to make of this tragic and unique mother-daughter duo. This is also clearly Little Edie's film more than it is the Maysles'. The Maysles remain hidden from view for almost the entirety of the movie, while Edie creates a stage, drama, dance, costumes, theater, and philosophy at the spur of the moment almost every moment. Her coquettish acknowledgments of the Maysleses seem at first to be nothing more than a performance for the camera. It is tellingly sad that Little Edie--at times seductress, at times winsome child--seems to have been waiting for this camera all her life, waiting for an audience. While at first the viewer cannot help but cringe at the garbage and debris strewn about the house, the dismal state of cleanliness of the women themselves, their affinity for "pate" (read: cat food), or the families of raccoons that riddle the house (which they feed), soon one becomes more enraptured with the imagined and surreal world Little Edie and her mother share as they spiral into a kind of benign madness. The one moment the audience glimpses the Maysles brothers is in the reflection of a mirror--through the looking glass indeed. "You don't see me as I see me, but you're very good at what you do see," purrs Little Edie.

The women are utterly Nabokovian in their unintentionally hilarious word play and single-minded fixations. Big Edie's "companion," after being widowed, was her piano accompanist during her bid at a singing career (you will never hear "Tea for Two" again without Big Edie's haunting rendition coming to mind). But her accompanist also accompanied her to the movies and parties as well, despite the fact the Little Edie couldn't stand his company ("The accompanist was never recognized. I never recognized him"). This doublespeak is also amplified by the women's insanely aristocratic accents--at near-parody levels of wrenching pronunciation, they make a young John Kerry sound positively ghetto. To wit: "They didn't know that I wahs a stownch chahractah. S-T-A-U-N-C-H. Stownch. Thahrs nothing whurse than a stownch womahn," Little Edie declares in a fit of paranoia.