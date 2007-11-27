The reaction of America’s leading “obesity” experts to the latest study on the issue demonstrates yet again that our current definition of the word “overweight” makes no sense. Walter Willett of the Harvard School of Public Health’s fumed that the new findings were “rubbish.” His colleague JoAnn Manson found the study, authored by Katherine Flegal and others, and published in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association, “very puzzling.” After all, for “overweight” people to be healthier than “healthy weight” people just doesn’t seem logically or linguistically possible.

How did we get into this mess? First, the relevant definitions: According to public health authorities in America and around the world, people are “overweight” if they have a body mass index between 25 and 30 (for a 5’4” woman this is between 145 and 173 pounds; a 5’10” man fits the category if he weighs between 174 and 208 pounds).

A decade ago, when I began to study the relationship between weight and health, I was struck by the almost total lack of medical justification for labeling people in this weight range “overweight.” Since then, the situation has become considerably more absurd. It’s possible to have reasonable disagreements about the extent to which “obesity” (defined as a BMI of 30 or higher) is an independent contributor to ill-health and mortality risk. After all, epidemiology is a crude science, and the correlations between ill health and body weight among very fat people are inevitably open to multiple interpretations.

For example, suppose one follows two groups, each made up of 5,000 people, for ten years. People in the first group are at their supposed “ideal weight” for their height, while people in the second group are “obese.” After a decade, twenty people in the first group and thirty in the second have died of heart disease. Statistically, this means the fat people had a 50% increased risk of dying from heart disease than the thin people did. (This is typical of the sorts of risk ratios associated with obesity, and an example of how a handful of extra deaths, in the context of a tiny baseline risk, makes for scary-sounding headlines about obesity “raising the risk of a fatal heart attack by 50%.”) Does that mean the ten extra heart disease deaths were caused by fatness? Far from it. Perhaps the fat people were, on average, poorer; more stressed; more prone to diet and therefore to weight cycle; more likely to use diet drugs, many of which have been linked to cardiovascular disease; more sedentary; more discriminated against by the health care system and by society in general; and so on. Long-term observational studies of this sort can never control for more than a few of these sort of confounding variables, making it difficult to determine the extent to which, if at all, a particular correlation between a risk factor and a health outcome is causal.