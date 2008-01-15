Lots of big histories read rather like compendia of colorful occurrences--lists of Good and Bad Things, in Sellar and Yeatman's formulation. But the last decade has seen a surge in ambitious histories that not only cover a lot of ground, but also offer big explanations for why the world is as it is. Even if you commit yourself to only a short shelf bearing the most daring recent works of global scale and scope, you probably have Jared Diamond’s Guns, Germs, and Steel, David Landes’s The Wealth and Poverty of Nations, Niall Ferguson’s Cash Nexus, and perhaps my colleague Greg Clark’s A Farewell to Alms. All try to explain the biggest question of the modern world: why some are rich and others poor. Now, we have Ronald Findlay and Kevin O’Rourke’s Power & Plenty, a tome that combines the interpretive focus of the new school of explainers with the breadth and depth of the old narratives.

Although 1997’s Guns, Germs, and Steel was the first of the modern big-explanation blockbusters, the books that have come since owe more to Ferguson’s edited collection of the same year, Virtual History, which tried to restore both the fun and respectability of counterfactual explanations to historical narrative. The logic of counterfactualism is simple, though it remains surprisingly controversial: If you want to say what's good and bad in history, you can’t just apply your judgment, but must rather explain what the better or worse alternative might have been. It’s not enough to declare that (say) the United States shouldn’t have taken the Philippines; one has to argue that had the U.S. refrained, a better x would likely have happened and the worse y would not have. The counterfactualist argues not from absolutes, but from costs and benefits. Ferguson, for example, used the method to argue that the world was better off for the British Empire. (The crude version: You wouldn’t want to get colonized by Germany, would you?)

In Power & Plenty, Findlay and O'Rourke use this approach to ask how empires like Britain's led to the modern world. They also put neoliberal economic theory to the historical test by asking what it would predict, and then contrasting those forecasts with history's actual path.

They begin their exploration with what they call “the economic consequences of Genghis Khan.” The conquering hordes imposed a Pax Mongolica, creating a wider system of trade that turned the known world into a single Petri dish through which plagues spread: populations of feudal societies thinned, serfdom eroded, and the living standards of the survivors rose.