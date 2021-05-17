Nabokov's Dark Cinema

Appel's book, so fiercely loyal to Nabokov, falls short of what he deserves, which is not another excellent compilation of butterflies, doppelgangers, even movies, but a critical picture of his guts, which his detractors say he has not got. They are wrong. He has them. And he remains the only one to show them—in the beautiful pages of Luzhin's madness, Hermann's despair, Fyodor's loneliness, Pnin's oblivion, Humbert's pain. Perhaps a major writer, like nature herself, stores resources and releases them when they are needed, but the process must be cooperative, requiring recognition by new readers; in such a way Dickens became a "dark" novelist, in such a way Swinburne is still changing from a howling eccentric to an excruciating poet of despair; Dickens was delayed by the genius of his stories, Swinburne by the genius of his music--Nabokov by the density of his ideas.

Bowing to Poe, matching Melville's confidence man and Hawthorne's Pearl, obsessed with the limits of knowledge and the inhospitality of old world and new, Nabokov may stand more firmly than we think in the American tradition; perhaps this branch of his genealogy should be examined with Appel's kind of energy; perhaps Appel himself will undertake in his promised study of the whole career a redefinition of Nabokov as an American writer, a task which the present book begins in terms of contemporary culture. While waiting, it is still right to supplement Trilling's reading (in his 1958 essay) of Lolita as a love poem by insisting on the novel's treatment of illusion and its analysis of chance, but Trilling was near the heart when he reminded us that Nabokov, more than any gamester, stares straight into the alembic in which fate tries its potions; he does not circle coolly around it. This is where the essence of his art lies, not in cultural observation, nor in the metaphysical trappings of speeches on necessity, but in the feel of the facts--the facts of human frailty, and of the mind's hard work.

Andrew Delbanco is a graduate student in English and American literature at Harvard.

By Andrew Delbanco