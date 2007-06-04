It's been well-documented in New York Times trend stories that ournation has been swamped by a black tide of raunch. The perversion ofinnocence is sweeping through our schools ("friends, friends withbenefits, and the benefits of the local mall"), our placid exurbs("no longer taboo, pole dancing catches on in book club country"),even tainting our most scrubbed holidays ("good girls go bad, for aday," on skanky Halloween costumes). Well, the editors of the Stylesection are right: We are awash in raunch culture. As a matter offact, the waters have even begun to rise around such bastions ofmoral cleanliness as The New Republic--or at least, this oneeditor.

Last February, I was an extra in an erotic film called The Fold,directed by my friend Matt Lambert. This may come as a surprise topeople (like my parents) who know me as a modest lady editor fromgood New England stock. I should assure you off the bat that Ibehaved with total propriety at all times and removed no articlesof clothing. Actually (to make clear how truly chaste, how entirelysex-free, in fact, my role was), I was playing a journalist.

The Fold, written by Matt and his friends Ray Sawhill and PollyFrost, is a funny series of episodic shorts about Internetrole-playing games, time travel, civil liberties, and Joan of Arc.It's also about Swedish girls in hot tubs, world-wide orgasmepidemics, and transcentury sex. One sequence involves vaginalorigami, which Matt's talented set designer fashioned out of pinkorigami paper and some Vaseline. In another, a character gets soakedin a "blanket of cum" (hand lotion and a flour-water solution).Vaginal origami and cum blankets notwithstanding, The Fold isn'titself classifiable as porn since the sex scenes are simulated andthe nudity is limited (albeit enthusiastic); but the film bears anaesthetic resemblance to alt-porn, a new hipster genre chronicled,of course, by the Times in 2005 ("wearing nothing but attitude").And, as such, it represents a very timely shift in the way eroticais getting made. As the Times bemoans the smuttification ofupper-middle-class life, the smut itself is becoming moreupper-middle-class: urbane, ironic, self-aware, and intellectuallyas well as sexually titillating.

The scene I graced was actually one of the tamer ones in The Fold(secretly, I was hoping to be cast in the hot tub scene--but nosuch luck). Along with about 20 other people, I played an anonymouscolleague of Rachel Campanello (a feisty beat reporter for GamingBabes magazine) at a press conference convened by evil corporateCEO Avery Ferguson to announce his eponymous company's productionof a time-travel machine. Following this scene was another in whichStephanie Blommaert, a scheming Ferguson exec, coaxes Jack Fisher,the company's v.p. and a secret panty fetishist, into resigning byteasing him with her underwear. The assistant director sent out acall sheet earlier in the week that listed the props for the day'sshoot, including: "podium, podium mic, 15 press passes, ... 2 waterpitchers, plastic cups, 2 long tables, 5 voice recorders, 25chairs, Ferguson Corp. sign, dirty panties, resignation form."