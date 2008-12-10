That Boyle managed to tell a Bollywood story without falling into any of Bollywood's conventions -- except for a musical number during the final credits that comes as a summation of the narrative's uplifting spirit—is one of his extraordinary achievements. The film is due for a January release in India, and may be a test for the country's notorious cinema censors. I cannot think of a movie that the residents of Mumbai, traumatized by the recent series of terrorist attacks, would find more inspiring than this one.

The way to pay homage to Mumbai, a city that has one foot in the Third World and another in the First, is not to sanitize or glorify its poverty, nor to denounce globalization. The way to expose cruelty and exploitation--those time-honored human institutions overly present in any country where the rule of law is weak--is not to create Platonic stereotypes. The way to do it is to tell an honest story and to tell it well.

Latin American soap operas and oldish Indian melodramas have many things in common. One of them is a fascination with victimhood and a redistributionist idea of wealth: In those stories, the heroes are forever attempting to recover something that someone has taken from them. By contrast, the hero of "Slumdog Millionaire" never complains, never suggests that others owe him something, never envies what he sees. And he is relentless in his determination to go on, and on. Every little victory--and the final prize, which is not the money--is the result of ingenuity meeting opportunity.

Boyle and Beaufoy did not set out to make any of these points, of course. If they had, the film would have been a disaster. They simply set out to tell us, in a series of flashbacks that echo Jamal's tale to his interrogators at the police station, the experiences that have formed his identity. And herein lies another of the film's great merits. Unlike so many tales of the developing world in which a character's identity is often expressed through groups--social, political, religious--that find themselves at the losing end of society, this one reminds us, by reconstructing the unique fragments of Jamal's tortuous existence, that every identity is profoundly individual and that destiny is what you aim for, not what you wait for.

If there is any justice, "Slumdog Millionaire"--a $15-million movie that the distributors were dubious about, and a third of which is in Hindi--will be nominated by the Motion Picture Academy for Best Picture. And go on to win.