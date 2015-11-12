The American was told to stay by the telephone. If he did not hear from Burgess by 8:30, he would know that the jaunt was off. The scene at Tatsfield might have come from almost any Chekov play. It was Maclean's birthday and his wife, Melinda, had cooked a special ham for dinner. The three dawdled endlessly over their meal. Melinda was expecting a baby, and it might be supposed that her husband was now reluctant to leave her. According to Burgess no such thought even crossed Maclean's mind, though this was hardly a point that Burgess was likely to notice. The reason, he says,, why they lingered over dinner was merely because Maclean has no sense of time. In fact they stayed on at Tatsfield for so long that they only caught the boat with 10 minutes to spare.

The French and British established that they left the boat at St. Malo, and a taxi driver afterwards told the French police (who disbelieved him) that he had driven two Englishmen to Rennes. Tliere the trail utterly vanished, and it was widely assumed that the sinister and clever Russians had somehow spirited them away. Burgess and Maclean had been hidden in the Russian Embassy and then taken' by some devious route behind the iron curtain. Others argued that they had been sihot in some cellar and buried under the flagstones. The truth is much less exciting. The Russians had nothing to do with it, and the fugitives made their escape without any help. Rennes, they had found out on tibe boat, is an important junction for Paris, and as the local train had already gone, they had to take a taxi if they were to catch the Paris Express.

The immediate object was to get to Prague. A trade fair was in full swing there, and they hoped to pass themselves off as interested visitors even though the British might by this time be breathlessly on their heels. The British, of course, were concerned with more important matters. It was Saturday--day of rest and quiet leisurely hours on the golf course. Bent anxiously over their putters, no one in the Foreign Office gave a thought to Donald Maclean. Petrov says that the fugitives i3ew from Paris to Prague. According to Burgess, they took the midnight train and in due course arrived in Zurich. Here they had their first setback. Maclean had assumed there was a daily air service to Prague, but in fact he discovered that there were no planes on Mondays. The two spent an agonizing 24 hours. Burgess went off to see a motor rally, and Maclean lay on his bed at the hotel reading Jane Austen--surely one of the more subtle touches in this comedy.

Arrived in Prague, the exquisite Maclean and the grubby Burgess presented themselves at the Soviet Embassy and went through their first mortifying experience of Russian bureaucracy. Instead of being joyfully received--instead of invigorating champagne and the long-desired caviar--the officials listened to their story without twitching a muscle. They would have to see; the matter must be referred to Moscow. Indeed, far from accepting the escape as a wonderful chance to humiliate the West, it is quite dear that the Russians were just as embarrassed ais the British. As soon as the fugitives arrived in Moscow, they were promptly banished for six months to a provincial town which reminded Burgess of all the hideous monstrosities of Glasgow. It was not, one ga&ers, what Burgess had expected. Although the wine was plentiful and he was housed in a beautiful flat, he must sometimes have reflected that he could hardly have done worse had he stayed in the decadent West.

While he and Maclean read Jane Austen, the Press of the world were concocting one absurdity after another. Burgess and Maclean were supposed to be behind every Russian move--they were eternally at IQirushchev's elbow, whispering devilish words of warning or advice to him.

Even so the story would probably have died from lack of nourishment had not Melinda suddenly astonished everybody afresh by skipping out of Switzerland and disappearing behind the Iron Curtain. Late as always, the popular Press came pounding after her long after she had escaped.

There is nothing in Driberg's book about Melinda's flight. We must therefore do our own sleuthing, once more covering the old ground inch by inch and picking up the clues as we go. It is a strange story and no one has yet got it quite right. When Melinda ifled from Switzerland, the Press assumed she had always been a secret Communist and had aided and abetted her husband's escape. Nothing is more untrue. Melinda is a very simple American, and had she not met Maclean she would probably have voted Republican in any American election. There is no doubt that she was often unhappy with her husband. When Maclean got drunk at parties, he would advance with itching fingers and threaten to throttle her. She had to deal with his drunkenness to say nothing of his homosexual affairs. All the same there remained something between them or else she would not at last have decided to go to Russia.

There were also private and human reasons. She had her children, it might be difficult to get a divorce--what was she to do.'' She was living with her mother and the two were not on particularly good terms. To add to her distress, Maclean had managed to get in touch with her and almost daily sent messages, imploring her to follow him. While two detectives hourly kept watch outside her flat, she continued to debate with herself whether she should stay or whether she should go.

When she finally contacted the Russian Embassy, she was told to meet an agent at a certain place and at a certain time. It is all Eric Ambler again, except that this part of the story is the purest comedy. The Russians proved themselves even more incompetent than MI5, and time and again the escape had to be postponed because of their bungling. For instance, Melinda would

be told that the password, let us say, was "Overcoats are green this year." When, however, she met the Soviet agent, he would baffle her by getting the words wrong. "Overcoats are blue this year," he would tell her in a conspiratorial hiss. Melinda did not know what to make of it. Was the Russian a counter agent in disguise, perhaps? Was MI5 on to her at last? Indeed there were so many false starts, so many delays and misunderstandings that one is surprised she ever managed to get away at all.

Burgess and Maclean are now safely in Moscow. Both have flats in the city and a country place outside, and both have jobs in publishing. Burgess, of course, tries to pretend that the authorities consult him on various matters, but one suspects this is just part of his eternal day-dream. The future must often seem oppressively bleak. . , '

Now that Burgess has told his story, he has lost all further chance for mischief and must return to the obscurity from which he should never have emerged. As for Maclean, he may have learnt by this time to mouth the official platitudes, but it will not be easy for a man of his training and character to stifle all doubt. Ultimately he may find that he has not solved his Jekyll and Hyde problem by flying to Moscow.

By Hugh Massingham