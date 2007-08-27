No Account

In the late 1990s, Minnesota customers of Fleet Bank began to notice some unusual additions to their mortgage bills. They took their complaints to the state attorney general's office, which discovered that the bank had been selling customers' account information to telemarketers. The marketers would then charge people's mortgage accounts for such things as pre-paid legal services they had never agreed to purchase. Fleet was intimately involved in the scheme, right down to approving the marketing scripts, and it netted nearly

$10 million nationally from it. In 2000, the Minnesota attorney general sued Fleet Mortgage Corporation for fraud and deceptive practices.

As the unsavory details of Fleet's behavior started to leak out, the financial giant brought an unusual ally to the legal battle: Julie Williams, then-chief counsel of the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Created in 1863 by the National Bank Act, the OCC regulates big national banks, protecting depositors from unstable institutions. Historically, the OCC has confined its role to quietly deploying armies of eye-shaded examiners to scrutinize bank ledgers to head off problems. But, in the Fleet case, the OCC aggressively intervened in a very public dogfight--and not on behalf of bank customers. Rather, Williams's office asked a federal judge to throw out Minnesota's lawsuit against Fleet. In an amicus brief, Williams argued that the state had no authority over the operating subsidiaries of national banks and that only the OCC and other federal banking agencies could enforce consumer protection laws against those institutions. In a rare loss for Williams, the court disagreed, and Fleet ended up refunding money to thousands of consumers.

But Williams's actions in the case have been part of a disturbing trend. Over the past decade, state officials who have tried to rein in some of the more egregious practices of the nation's banks--passing laws banning ATM surcharges or cracking down on predatory mortgage lending--have found themselves facing off with Williams. In court, she has successfully asserted that states have no right to enforce their own consumer protection laws against national banks or their subsidiaries, particularly those laws involving predatory lending, which has been a major factor in the more than 1 million home foreclosures last year. "What's disgraceful is for a federal agency to spend all these resources preventing consumer protection activities," says Prentiss Cox, a former assistant attorney general who tangled with Williams in the Fleet case. "It makes it look like their clients are the banks and not the customers or the public."