Arguing the GOP

The best explanation for the affection neocons feel for McCain has nothing to do with issues. It stems from the fact that they're Jewish intellectuals, and being a right-wing Jewish intellectual is tricky. Like their forefather Leo Strauss, the political theorist, the neocons consider religious revivals a useful antidote to moral relativism and cultural decadence. But they also share with Strauss, and with many other Jews, a fear of religion (read: Christianity) playing too large a role in government. Strauss solved the dilemma by embracing a secular religion: patriotism. When you read Kristol and Brooks--both Strauss disciples--writing jointly in the Standard, they seem to be making exactly this point about McCain: "McCain would redirect a religiously based moral conservatism into a patriotically grounded moral appeal. When McCain talks about remoralizing America, he talks in terms of reinvigorating patriotism."

It's easy to think that Kristol and Brooks are projecting their Straussianism onto McCain. As Midge Decter, matriarch of the Podhoretz clan, told me, "We decided that we liked McCain, then we came up with our justifications." And McCain, as the apotheosis of the manliness that the Standard regularly glorifies, makes an appealing vessel. Kristol has worked with McCain adviser Marshall Wittmann, another Jewish neocon, to cultivate the Arizona maverick. A year ago, Wittmann gave McCain Standard articles on "National Greatness Conservatism"--the Kristol-Brooks theory that Republicans should return to the domestic activism and foreign interventionism of Theodore Roosevelt. And Wittmann has regularly worked the Standard's rhetoric into McCain's speeches, including the one dissing Robertson.

Rejecting religious conservatism may be true to Strauss's views, but it's a break from recent neocon behavior (indeed, some cited the neocon-Christian right rapprochement as evidence that neoconservatism had ceased to exist). In the 1990s, when an evangelical came under liberal attack, nobody rose to his defense faster than a Podhoretz or a Kristol. In 1995, Norman Podhoretz called comparisons of Robertson and Louis Farrakhan "intellectually absurd and morally dangerous." A year earlier, his wife, Decter, excoriated an Anti-Defamation League report that accused Robertson of anti-Semitic tendencies. There were reasons for this stridency. In the neocon mind, the religious right was correct on all the important issues. Evangelicals were wildly pro- Israel (even if sometimes for anti-Semitic reasons), and they shared the neocon disdain for countercultural hedonism.

But, over the past five years, relations between neocons and religious conservatives have frayed. The cold war and the counterculture--the ties that helped obscure their differences--are both gone. Looking back, it's even possible to identify a single seminal moment in the alliance's undoing. In 1996, the journal First Things published a symposium called "The End of Democracy?" headlined by Charles Colson, Robert Bork, and Robert P. George. Frustrated by their inability to make any headway against abortion or gay rights, these religious conservative intellectuals threw a tantrum, arguing that the government's immorality may warrant civil disobedience and even revolution. In response, the neocons accused the religious conservatives of anti-Americanism and, worse, unsavvy politics: by scaring off mainstream voters with their overheated rhetoric, the neocons charged, the theocons were dooming the GOP's electoral prospects.

The controversy revealed a gulf not of policy but of sensibility. Religious conservatives, it became clear, were happy to shun modernity. Neocons, on the other hand, still pride themselves on their affinity for jazz and Lionel Trilling--their cosmopolitanism. They understand politics as the terrain of strategy and coalitions, not just of morality. Of course, the neocons recognized their differences from the theocons before. But with theocon language becoming ever shriller--and more electorally detrimental--their friendship became ever more burdensome. One non-Jewish neocon put it this way: "You know the word mishugas? One morning you wake up and you find that your good friends are kind of crazy--and, worse, they feel obliged to convert you. It ticks you off."