So that's how the money would get from the health boards to the health plans. But how would the health boards get their money in the first place? Under the scheme we have in mind, the money would come from the federal government, which would, in turn, draw upon two revenue sources. First, the government would repeal the existing tax exemption on employer-sponsored health insurance--an exemption that would become obsolete once employers stopped providing their workers with basic insurance. That change would raise $200 billion a year. To cover the remaining cost--some $750 billion a year initially--the government would then impose a value-added tax (VAT). Businesses pay VAT at every step of the production and distribution process, adding the cost as they go, so that at the end of the line--when a consumer pays for a good--the consumer ends up picking up the tab at higher prices. The new VAT would be "dedicated," generating money only for health care. A tax of between 10 and 12 percent should be enough to pay for our scheme.

That may sound like a lot--imposing, in effect, a 10 to 12 percent national sales tax--but average Americans would come out ahead. As employers stopped spending money on employee health benefits, wages would go up by 10 to 13 percent. Meanwhile, Americans would no longer have to pay any premiums whatsoever for basic medical coverage. The voucher program would phase out Medicaid and, eventually, Medicare; and, as the programs disappeared, the taxes that support them would disappear, too, leaving the average American even better off. (Medicare would not enroll new members, but it would continue to serve current enrollees until they died or decided--as some might--to opt for the voucher system instead.)

Admittedly, using a VAT would be controversial, because some people believe VATs are too regressive. But the program as a whole would be highly progressive. Indeed, all countries that provide universal health care have a VAT--including the Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, and Germany. Many liberal analysts, such as Robert H. Frank in Luxury Fever and Ed McCaffery in Fair Not Flat: How to Make the Tax System Better and Simpler, have recommended a VAT because it taxes spending, not work or saving.

OVERALL, A VOUCHER SYSTEM WOULD CERTAINLY cost no more than the present system. And, over time, it would actually cost less, as it would hold down health care inflation. Since the VAT money would be "dedicated," the amount collected from the VAT would set a hard limit on the cost of the basic benefits package--and, ultimately, the services that insurance coverage could purchase. The amount collected would rise as the economy grew. But, if Americans wanted health care spending to grow even more rapidly, they would have to agree to a higher VAT rate. In other words, there would be no open-ended entitlement leading to open-ended inflation, as there is today.

The voucher system would also foster competition among health plans. Because health plans would get a fixed payment per enrollee in exchange for providing a defined set of benefits, they would have to compete for enrollees based on quality and service. They would have a strong incentive to be efficient and to collaborate with their doctors and hospitals to cut down on waste and marginal medical services. Americans who wanted additional services could still get them. But, to do so, they'd have to spend their own after-tax dollars--giving them an incentive to spend judiciously and get value for their money.

To further cut down on costs, we propose using a small portion of the VAT to fund a new, independent Institute of Technology and Outcomes Assessment that would evaluate the effectiveness, cost, and value of new technologies and new applications of existing technologies. The data developed by the Institute would ensure that technologies added to the basic benefit package by the federal health board would be cost-effective. These reports, in turn, would send a signal to drug and device companies to focus their research and development on cost-effective interventions.

These steps would amount to an ambitious overhaul of U.S. health care. But an ambitious overhaul is exactly what U.S. health care needs. Pushing for lesser solutions is the policy equivalent of prescribing aspirin and Band-Aids for cancer--in other words, a form of malpractice.

Ezekiel J. Emanuel is a breast oncologist and bioethicist and co-authored NO MARGIN, NO MISSION. Victor R. Fuchs is a professor emeritus of economics at Stanford University, past president of the American Economics Association, and author of WHO SHALL LIVE?: HEALTH, ECONOMICS, AND SOCIAL CHOICE. This article appeared in the February 19-26, 2007 issue of the magazine.