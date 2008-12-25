5. Shogu Tokumaru, Exit (CD)

Wonderful, vaguely childlike experiments in sound from an inspired pop doodler. We can consider this my guilty-pleasure choice; it's the CD on this list I play most often.

6. Fleet Foxes, Fleet Foxes (CD)

In which the Beach Boys meet the Grateful Dead on a good night. I know that sounds awful. This is not.

7. Hank Williams, The Unreleased Recordings (CD boxed set)

Three full CDs of rare Williams, singing for early-morning radio audiences in 1951. Leon Wieseltier sent me this, and I'm in debt.

8. Jo Lawry, I Want to Be Happy (CD)

A young jazz singer from Australia made a beautiful debut with this warm, swinging album.

9. Jamey Johnson, That Lonesome Song (CD)

Much hyped and almost worthy of all the praise.

10. Karen Oberlin at the Metropolitan Room

Yes, yes, yes--I'm married to her. But ... should that stop me from saying that her show of Yip Harburg songs was one of the smartest, deepest performances I saw this year?

If so, here's an alternative:

10. Jim Hall and Bill Frisell, Hemispheres (CD)

Duets by simpatico masters from two realms of jazz guitar.

David Hajdu is the music critic for The New Republic.

