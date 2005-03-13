Err France

The Arrogance of the French: Why They Can't Stand Us--and Why the Feeling Is Mutual

By Richard Z. Chesnoff

(Sentinel, 208 pp.)

Vile France: Fear, Duplicity, Cowardice and Cheese

By Denis Boyles

(Encounter Books, 210 pp.)

Here is how you build a case against France in 200 pages or less: Start by lobbing a generic insult at its national character ("self-righteous" is good; "snooty, elitist, self-satisfied, self-obsessed, humorless, [and] Paris-dwelling" is better). Throw in a few quaint anecdotes about the absurdities--cheese!, wine!, bicycles!, berets!--of Gallic life. Drop some bons mots with a casual sneer: a zeut alors here, an ooh la la there. Then, in all seriousness, reel off a compacted litany of French historical and political iniquities. And finally, conclude with an analogy that can be easily unpacked by American readers ("It's the Ted Bundy of European nations").

This, at least, is the formula favored by two brief new anti-French polemics, The Arrogance of the French by Richard Z. Chesnoff and Vile France by Denis Boyles. Both books lay down a similar set of grievances (though only after their authors have nobly established their objectivity by pointing out that they love and live among the French). Their j'accuse goes something like this: France hates America. We're richer, we're more powerful, we're more democratic; we're just better. And France's recent opposition to the Iraq war is but the latest wobble in a relationship marked by benign stewardship on our side and spiteful vitriol on theirs.

There's no doubt that France has been responsible for its share of political outrage over the years. And Chesnoff and Boyles hit all the low notes with glee: the brutal exploitation of colonies, the shameful collaboration with the Nazis, the oppressively stratified society that permits little mobility, the continued toleration of blatant anti-Semitism. But ultimately their books have two major flaws. First, France would seem like a much more formidable threat if the authors didn't devote quite so much space to its weakness and obsolescence on the world stage. Boyles breezily resigns France to the ignominy of being an "incidental nation"; Chesnoff, for his part, paints French foreign policy as nothing more than the impotent gesturing of Jacques Chirac and "his prissy foreign minister Dominique de Villepin." Having depicted France as weak and irrelevant, Chesnoff and Boyles struggle to explain why France should earn our anger rather than our total inattention.