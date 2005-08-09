"The important thing is the rhythm," the man at the bar is explaining, cocktail shaker in hand. "You always have rhythm in your shaking. Now, a Manhattan you shake to fox-trot time. A Bronx, to two-step time. But a dry martini you always shake to waltz time." He's joined a few moments later by his wife and his wire-haired terrier. The former inquires how much he's had to drink and is told he's on his sixth martini. As she downs her first, she flags down a waiter: "Will you bring me five more martinis and line them up right here?"

Thus was the wide world introduced to Nick and Nora Charles in 1934's The Thin Man, starring William Powell and Myrna Loy. Witty, sophisticated, and pleasantly pickled, the pair would sleuth their way through a total of six films, the last five of which have just been released on DVD for the first time. (A short-lived 1950s TV spinoff starring Peter Lawford is better left forgotten.) As Nick and Nora, Powell and Loy subverted the classic detective film with comic aplomb and presented an impressively modern vision of marriage as an association of equals. They were also cinema's most glamorous dipsomaniacs, a reminder of a bygone era when Hollywood could still imagine that charm, taste, and good humor might go hand-in-hand with the copious consumption of distilled spirits.

The Thin Man was adapted from the Dashiell Hammett mystery of the same name (Nora is to some degree modeled after Hammett's longtime love Lillian Hellman), but director W.S. Van Dyke and married co-writers Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich leavened the novel's hard-boiled tone and grim wit. The result is less a detective story with occasional flashes of humor than a light comedy set against a backdrop of murder. Nick Charles is a former police detective of considerable fame who has retired in order to "manage" (i.e., spend) the wealth of his heiress wife Nora. He has little desire to return to crime-solving, but after an acquaintance is murdered he finds himself back in the thick of things, much to Nora's delight. The scenario repeats throughout the sequels: Again and again, lethal misfortune befalls someone in the Charleses' circle, and missus prods mister to get to the bottom of it--with her help, of course, and that of their terrier, Asta. In the course of their investigations, they match wits, and frequently highballs, with the full spectrum of 1930s cinematic types, from high (Nora's stuffy society relatives) to low (gamblers, jazz musicians, and a parade of amiable crooks with names like "Fingers" and "Creeps," few of whom begrudge Nick the fact that he has at one time or another sent them up the river).

The mysteries themselves tend to be somewhat disappointing--needlessly convoluted, with solutions that often hinge on a last minute revelation or "clue" of dubious import (for example, whether or not someone announced themselves before opening a door). Rather, the chief pleasure of the films is in spending time with Nick and Nora as they tease, cajole, and romance their way toward the conclusion. Powell and Loy, who made a total of 16 movies together, have an inimitable chemistry, easygoing and companionable yet perpetually alert to any opportunity for a loving tweak. Unlike Hepburn and Tracy, whose onscreen partnerships are never more than a step away from open sexual warfare, Powell and Loy get along quite well, thank you very much, their disagreements rarely occasioning more than a wrinkled nose or wry putdown. ("How'd you like Grant's Tomb?" Nick asks, having sent Nora there in a cab to keep her out of harm's way. "It's lovely," she replies. "I'm having a copy made for you.") Indeed, the Thin Man movies have an almost revolutionary cinematic view of marriage as neither a goal nor an obstacle, but rather a state of being--and a happy, openly romantic one at that.