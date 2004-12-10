Matter of Taste

"Raphael: From Urbino to Rome" is now on exhibition at the National Gallery in London. It is a show I truly long to see not only because there are so few Raphaels in America that it is difficult to experience firsthand the oft-described transcendent force of "the immortal Raphael," as Vasari called him, but also because for a number of years now I have been working on a book in which the place of Raphael in the aesthetic imagination has become a central concern of my story. From the Renaissance until the nineteenth century, the name of Raphael was worshipped as the touchstone of ideal beauty, and it immediately conjured such miracles of artistic perfection as the Madonna della Sedia, the Sistine Madonna, the Transfiguration, and the frescoes in the Stanza della Segnatura at the Vatican. Over the course of four centuries, these celebrated masterpieces were emblematic of the noble genius of Raphael in the same way that the Mona Lisa has, in our own time, become emblematic of Leonardo and the David of Michelangelo. That most art lovers today draw a blank when it comes to Raphael, except for vague impressions of virgins and cherubim, represents one of the most astonishing shifts that has ever occurred in the long history of taste and sensibility.

So it was with some interest that I turned to a recent article in The New York Times by its chief art critic, Michael Kimmelman, that began: "The big, much praised show of the fall season here, 'Raphael' at the National Gallery, is drawing admiring mobs of right-thinking people to ogle works by this prodigious giant. I joined them, uneasily." After quoting Delacroix--"The older I grow, the more certain I become in my own mind that truth is the rarest and most beautiful of all qualities"--Kimmelman, taking a deep theatrical breath, confesses: "Right. So here's the truth. I have never entirely got Raphael." This insensibility before Raphael, however, is not a new thing in the history of appreciation of the Renaissance master. Upon reading Kimmelman, the words of another aesthete untouched by Raphael, the German expressionist Emil Nolde, came back to me in all their radicality: "We do not care for Raphael." I couldn't recall his declaration in full so I went to my bookshelf and read: "We do not care for Raphael, and the sculptures of the so-called classic periods leave us cool. The ideals of our predecessors are no longer ours."

In contrast to Kimmelman's proud assertion of his up-to-date taste--in this case, his incapacity to feel the grace and majesty of Raphael, which, for over four centuries, had exemplified the very essence of art and aesthetic experience--Nolde's studied indifference came in defense of "the art of primitive peoples": "There is enough art around that is over-bred, pale, and decadent. This may be why young artists have taken their cues from the aborigines." Nolde's contempt for predecessors has, of course, become a programmatic stance of the avant-garde, but when he wrote these provocative words in 1912 they represented a startling, unforeseen expansion in sensibility--the taste for "the primitive," which in its first incarnation meant the freshness, purity, and innocence of early Italian painting, literally painting before Raphael, the period that was worshipped by the English painters who called themselves "Pre-Raphaelites." In letters describing his travels in Italy, the young Henry James expressed this new sensibility when he wrote that he found Raphael "undecided, slack and unconvinced," and his works "vitiated by their affected classicism--their elegance and coldness." In a travel essay entitled "The Autumn in Florence" published in The Nation in 1874, American readers were no doubt surprised by James's decidedly unorthodox view of the master:

If it came to a question of keeping or losing between

half-a-dozen Raphaels and half-a-dozen things it

would be a joy to pick out at the Academy [e.g.,

Fra Angelico, Filippo Lippi, Ghirlandaio, Botticelli], I

fear that, for myself, the memory of the Transfiguration,

or indeed of the other Roman relics of the painter,

wouldn't save the Raphaels.