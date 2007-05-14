The Therapeutic Culture

One benefit of NBC's controversial and often condemned decision to show the tape of the Virginia Tech mass murderer was that it allowed those of us trained in mental health to identify the clear cut paranoid psychotic rage demonstrated by Cho. The history of his behavior prior to this outburst of psychotic rage with its catastrophic outcome point clearly to a schizophrenic illness. While there has been much speculation by TV commentators that this was the act of a psychopath or sociopath this appears to be more a response to the horror of these multiple killings of innocent victims. It would reflect better on us as professionals if we stuck to terms like destructive or murderous rage rather than a term like evil which, despite its dramatic appeal is simply not a proper term for describing an incident such as the Virginia Tech multiple murders. It is possible to make a distinction between mental illness and its outcome in any disturbed individual. The belief that making a diagnosis, tentative at best, on someone like Cho means that all paranoid schizophrenics will be seen as potential mass murderers might lead some to feel it is best to avoid any diagnosis. This seems like an unfortunate conclusion because our refusal to recognize a psychiatric diagnosis then leads to speculations about evil that are in themselves misleading and unfortunate. ...

I wonder how many who have contributed to this discussion on the Virginia Tech massacre managed to watch the entire tape of Cho's ranting about what he was going to do and why he was right to do it. Despite the protests about NBC releasing it, the value seemed clear to me. It demonstrated how his thinking and feeling was going shortly before he went on the rampage that resulted in so many deaths of innocent individuals who in no way deserved the judgment he made or that I have seen repeated on this list. While exact diagnosis isn't possible the tape makes it clear that he was a paranoid psychotic. In his rantings about what others had done to him the delusional aspects were quite clear.

The strong arguments to the effect that labeling him as psychotic or paranoid or schizophrenic will give mental illness a bad name seem to me to miss the point. Art Myerson is correct when he insists that not all paranoid schizophrenics are violent. As he says most schizophrenics even in the midst of delusions and hallucinations don't injure anyone. On the other hand I doubt that many psychiatrists would disagree with the assertion that they aren't able to process reality effectively much of the time. If possible they need medication and treatment. Hopefully the influence of Thomas Szaz has faded so we no longer have to argue about the existence of illness or the need for the best possible treatments.

The attempt to understand the emotional state and status of all individuals whether patients or not is of course laudable and a definite part of what we do. I think, however, that the sentiments expressed to the effect that relying upon an empathic understanding of someone like Cho's suffering both from internal and external sources would have lead to a different outcome are unrealistic. His literature instructor, the poet Nikki Giovanni, said it best when she remarked that it was unbearable for her to be in his presence. I believe she was utilizing her empathy which informed her of his homicidal intent, maybe not a concrete plan at the time that she was his teacher, but rather a degree of hostility and destructiveness which made her fear for her life. When empathy is viewed only as a form of positive understanding and caring for a patient it blinds us to the important perception of dangerous intent in the patient. How often has this kind of empathic immersion aimed only at understanding the positive in the patient lead to a therapist being injured or killed? Why not leave room for the therapist's legitimate perception of something worth fearing in a patient? The belief that understanding will ameliorate everything including a desire to destroy the other out of paranoid envy will, in my experience, do more harm than good.

When we talk of evil vs. psychosis or mental illness we are talking in different worlds. Perhaps the divide on these worlds is determined by the setting in which a patient is being evaluated. If a patient is dangerous to himself or to others and we identify this in advance before anyone has been killed do we have to judge the patient to be evil? I hope not. I hope instead we would hospitalize, medicate, treat, etc. to a point of safety. If we fail as clinicians to act appropriately to contain such a patient as was the case in Virginia than we have to deal with the aftermath of murder. Then, the language of evil begins to evolve as we have seen it in this case but we can't abandon diagnoses even if we must stress to the public that schizophrenia or paranoid psychosis doesn't often lead to such an outcome. What we shouldn't do is insist that it wasn't involved in Cho's case or in the case of someone like Andrea Yates. We need to accept that our role is different than that of a commentator on TV or Depak Chopra when it comes to helping the public understand that some mentally ill patients are indeed violent in a very special way.

Deborah Hamm, M.D.:

Extreme violence remains part of the human condition, derived from our evolutionary heritage. An excellent read about this is The Origins of Virtue, Human Instincts and the Evolution of Cooperation by Matt Ridley:

Unless forcibly reminded of nature's cruelty, people tend to romanticize wildlife, seeing benevolence and overlooking viciousness. As George williams has emphasized, crimes at least equivalent in their effects (if not their motives) to murder, rape, cannibalism, infanticide, deception, theft, torture and genocide are not just committed by animals, but are almost ways of life. Ground squirrels routinely eat baby ground squirrels; mallard drakes routinely drown ducks during gang rape; parasitic wasps routinely eat their victims alive from the inside; chimpanzees--our nearest relatives--routinely pursue gang warfare. Yet, as supposedly objective television programmes about nature repeatedly demonstrate, human beings just do not want to know these facts. (p. 215)

Another excellent book on the subject is Hardwired Behavior: What Neuroscience Reveals about Morality by Laurence Tancredi.

I highly recommend both books.

Alexandra K. Rolde, M.D.:

Elio Frattelli and Jane Hall have asked about our understanding of, to coin a phrase, "the difference between US and people who commit atrocities".

Recently, an 11-year-old boy was admitted the residential therapeutic school where I consult. I was asked to see him because he is unremittingly hearing voices, despite antipsychotic medication (Risperdal). History revealed that his father physically abused him and his now 8-year-old sister, and also sexually abused the sister. He was witness to a lot of family violence and fighting between his parents. He and sister were placed in foster homes, his father is in jail, and his mother is deemed incompetent to take care of the children by DSS.

He has contact with his sister, but has had two hospitalizations because of impulsive, aggressive behavior and auditory hallucinations. He spent a few months in a group home, but was unable to be contained there, hence his admission to the current placement.

In the interview, he was rather monosyllabic, until I told him that I knew he had been hearing voices. He told me that he is still hearing them (no-one had really bothered to ask what they say). They are coming from inside his head, and he cannot say whether they are male, female or child voices. They tell him to either kill himself or kill other people. He says that he resists them all the time and works very hard at it. When I asked if he is tempted to do that, he said yes, but would never do that, so he tries hard all the time to focus on doing other things such as school work, or talking to people or reading, or sports. If he gets angry, he gives people three warnings that he will punch them if they continue saying or doing the thing that annoys him. He agrees with me that the thing that he dislikes most is to feel angry and hates to think about acting on it. He has set up these rules for himself. When asked, (presumably no-one else had) if he feels sad, he said that he feels unhappy a lot, especially when he is not doing anything, such as when he goes to bed at night. That's when the voices really bother him too, and he has trouble falling asleep.

He said that he has punched walls and broken things but has never hurt anyone and would not do that.

Apart from the fact that all his previous treaters ignored the fact that he has a Major Depression with psychotic overlay, and obvious PTSD, both of which have gone untreated , what interested me most was the fact that this child obviously has a very strong superego (our language), conscience (societal language), moral attitude (legal language?)

Now where did that come from? Given his history, how was he able to develop it? Do we think that Hitler et al did not have it? I think that is really the question. Why do some children develop conscience and empathy for others. Is it selective sometimes? I agree that the infamous individuals may have been products of their time, but in my opinion they used the climate to rationalize their private purposes and actions. Is the little boy that I saw going to grow up to be a mass murderer? Somehow I have a sense that he does not fit the same category as the others. The phrase that no-one has mentioned so far that comes to mind now is "the bad seed." In my opinion this child did not qualify. But am I right?

Do we really understand any of this? I have seen children who show no remorse, who have harmed themselves and others without the slightest hesitation. Do they qualify? Somehow, I think that maybe the time has come for some longitudinal studies of children who present with major psychiatric diagnoses but in groups of those who do exhibit a conscience and those who don't.

Having given individual examples of what we as psychoanalysts see in our work, I quite agree with Deborah Hamm, Art Myerson and Zvi Lothane that extrapolating from our theory to behavior of political mass murderers is a stretch we should not be making. Finally, the advances in our understanding of brain functioning from recent neurological research, as Deborah points out, should give us pause in assuming that nurture is responsible for all. Different deficits or neural pathways in different individuals need to be taken into account, and we are far from being able to categorize any of it as yet.

Steven S. Rolfe M.D.:

While I can understand that the general public as well as the general pundits have extreme difficulty coming to terms with psychosis and delusional thinking as contributing if not determining factors in cases like Cho I don't understand why analysts appear to have the same problem. Elio while I agree with much of what you wrote, when you say it's the "emotions not the psychosis that explain the behavior" I have to disagree-it is both the emotions and the psychosis-and of course neither fully explain it. However had Cho had been properly treated by a mental health system that hadn't denied his illness perhaps his evil behavior could have been prevented. That's what we should be emphasizing. And in order to do so we should distinguish between Bin Laden and Cho, which for some reason and much to my astonishment no one seems to want to do.

The argument that I keep seeing "all psychotics are not murderers and all murderers are not psychotics" is being used all over the place to say we can't say anything meaningful about inclination toward violent behavior in a given individual. That's an absurdity that is being used to justify our current politically correct mental health laws that don't permit involuntary treatment, and a managed care health system that doesn't allow for proper treatment. It's also an argument being used by the gun lobby to justify current gun laws; after all since we can't predict who will be violent we may as well arm everyone. To attribute Cho's illness to "evil" carries the same risk-since some people are just evil what can treatment accomplish?

So I completely agree with Henry that "our refusal to recognize a psychiatric diagnosis then leads to speculations about evil that are in themselves misleading and unfortunate". To say there is no link between the kind of paranoia Cho experienced and his violent behavior does a disservice to those patients who could be successfully treated. That is not to say of course all rage or psychosis can be successfully treated. Where the "rubber meets the road" would hopefully not be in court-the lawyers I'm afraid got us into this mess- but in a mental health treatment setting that would adequately treat this man's psychosis with medication that just possibly could alleviate his delusions , his sufferings, and his violent preoccupations enough for him to be engaged in a treatment process.

For many years we have known that the content of psychotic delusions often mirror the cultural context. It used to be fears that the CIA or FBI was taping or following. It shouldn't be surprising that the content is now often much more violent and dangerous. Freud cautioned when he said, before the creative artist we must lay down our arms. The same must be said for the forms of mental illness we know relatively little about.

Deborah Hamm, M.D.:

There is no mind without brain.

I think it is problematic to "listen" to the minds of patients without some awareness of brain, chemistry, genetics, etc., the awareness of which need not distract from meaning and interpretation, but ideally should facilitate the richness of understanding and inform the treatment process. When I listen to music, my awareness of the relationship of melodies with harmony, and the mechanisms creating the music (musicians, conductor, instruments, concert hall) can actually enhance the experience, unless my attention to the music is in some way disrupted by it. Paying excessive attention to brain function is no more interfering when listening to patients than paying too much attention to theory or metapsychology, and when either occurs it can serve as a useful indicator that something is "off," which needs to be addressed. But if we don't know, at least minimally, about the possible contributing factors of brain (chemical imbalance, genetics, etc), options for more accurate, enriched understanding are lost, and effective intervention is needlessly restricted.

Charles Whitman, the mass murderer who shot 45 people (killed 14, wounded 38) from the University of Texas Tower in 1966, after viciously murdering his mother and wife, was suffering from a brain tumor. "Post-mortem autopsy of his brain revealed a glioblastoma multiforme tumor the size of a walnut, erupting from beneath the thalamus, impacting the hypothalamus, extending into the temporal lobe and compressing the amygdaloid nucleus (Charles J. Whitman Catastrophe, Medical Aspects. Report to Governor, 9/8/66)." The significance of the tumor as a causal factor is reported as controversial, which I don't understand. Whitman had a constellation of worsening symptoms implicating both hypothalamic and amygdaloid involvment: increasing hyperreligiosity, sleep-wake disturbance, increased appetite, hypergraphia, increasing frequency of rage attacks, and headaches. Because he started keeping a diary, his mental truggle with illness is poignant: "Control your anger ... don't be belligerent ... stop cursing ... control your passion." Days before he began his murder spree, he contacted police and requested to be arrested, but was referred for psychiatric evaluation, with which he complied. He reportedly complained about his symptoms and his family, including an abusive, demanding father.

Several days before climbing the tower, he wrote a letter to himself which included the following: "I consulted Dr. Cochrum at the University Health Center and asked him to recommend someone that I could consult with about some psychiatric disorders I felt I had. ... I talked to a doctor once for about two hours and tried to convey to him my fears that I felt overcome by overwhelming violent impulses. After one session I never saw the Doctor again, and since then I have been fighting my mental turmoil alone, and seemingly to no avail. After my death I wish that an autopsy would be performed to see if there is any visible physical disorder. I have had tremendous headaches in the past and have consumed two large bottles of Excedrin in the past three months." The note that he left with his mother's body included, "If my life insurance policy is valid please pay off my debts ... donate the rest anonymously to a mental health foundation. Maybe research can prevent further tragedies of this type."

Charles Whitman was highly communicative (unlike Cho), was clearly seeking help, and was not helped. In a quick look at Cho's background, I recall reading that he was silent for most of his life; his grandmother expressed early concern that he might be "autistic." His unwillingness and/or inability to communicate was recognized as an enduring problem. Even this minimal information points to some sort of genetic burden.

These are extreme cases, and not analytic. But the point I am trying to make is that mind and brain are exquisitely intertwined, and that although we, as psychoanalysts, often focus on mind, we cannot ignore brain, and knowing about brain function is not dismissive, even in patients appropriate for analysis. For example, including thinking about genetic influence enables me to expand the range of possibilities regarding intentionality ("can't" related to impossibility or degree of difficulty, "won't" because of conflict, et cetera).

With technology and knowledge, the gap between neurology and psychiatry is closing. There is no such thing as nature versus nurture. There is only an exquisitely, richly linked ongoing choreography that is epigenetic (environment-gene-gene-interactions) which should not detract, but rather enhance our appreciation of mind. I believe the average number of genetic mutations every individual statistically carries is somewhere around 10-12, so I don't consider genetic mutations as alien (no one escapes). Nor do I find myself on a slippery slope, abandoning mind, but rather listening more fully, and comprehensively, I hope.

Mindful of full disclosure regarding motivations for these recent posts, I'll add that I was visiting the U.T. campus for a routine college visit with my family on the same day as the V.Tech massacre. We were standing at the turtle pond memorial beneath the tower, on tour, learning about the Texas tragedy, when news about the Virginia Tech massacre began to circulate. We need to keep trying to do better.

By Yale Kramer