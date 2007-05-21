Presidential Health Care Plans

I gather, however, that Mark thinks even this approach would go too far. After all, he says, the more details you give, the more likely you are to lose in the general election. And if the Democratic candidate loses in November, that will greatly diminish the chances of universal health care anytime soon--all the more so if the candidate has campaigned on the issue. Get the politics right first. Get the policy right second.

But one problem with this approach is that it emphasizes strategy while ignoring substance. As I explained, a big part of the reason I want to hear more is that I genuinely don't know what the two leading candidates think about it. Obama is so inexperienced I have very little sense where he'll come down on the key questions I set out in my essay. And while Clinton has a very clear track record--thanks to her role in the Clinton health care plan of 1993-94--it's not clear whether she'd go in a similar direction, or show similar ambition, if given the chance all over again. In a nutshell, I want to hear some details because I care a lot about health care and want to vote for a candidate whose views on the matter make the most sense to me. How are voters supposed to make informed choices if the candidates remain vague on the issue until after the election, as Mark advises?

And let's ignore substance for a moment. Is it really such bad politics to put out details during the campaign? Yes, you open yourself to attack. But you also gain credibility as a reformer who is serious enough to have thought through the problem. And, yes, you antagonize some interest groups. Then again, beating up on interest groups like insurance companies and the pharmaceutical industry--neither of whom are very popular these days--can also win you some pretty cheap political points.

To this, Mark says, in essence, why rush? See what the political landscape looks like in January 2009 and then make enemies as necessary. But this idea that it's better to wait until after the election before developing a strategy for reform is exactly what's wrong with so much strategic thinking in Washington: the assumption that politicians must always react to political circumstances, rather than shape them. Politics is not so static. Public opinion moves. And, more important, it can be moved--by the right candidate with the right message and ideas.

Consider the example Mark cites: the posture of the business community. I agree that it will play a critical role in determining whether health care reform actually happens. But its position on reform in 2009 will depend a great deal on what happens before then. If, for instance, its members perceive that a candidate has made universal health care inevitable, then they will be far more likely to strike a deal. One big reason so many abandoned the idea of universal coverage in early 1994 was that it was precisely at that moment that it lost the aura of inevitability.