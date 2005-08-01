PFAW's reach extends well beyond the Senate's corridors. Neas's group boasts 400,000 followers who receive its e-mail alerts, and it guides more than 100 affiliates in its judicial coalition. PFAW also has a crack research staff on par with a presidential campaign's opposition-research team that is already poring through the entirety of Roberts's record. Neas will also have millions in advertising dollars to play with. PFAW aired $5 million in ads during the recent struggle over the Senate "nuclear option," a sum that could easily multiply during the Roberts fight. Neas has assembled a team of Clintonites and Democratic judicial veterans to supplement his group's full-time staff in the weeks ahead, including former Clinton White House spokesman Joe Lockhart, Kerry presidential campaign strategists John Marttila and Mike Donilon, and Ricki Seidman, who oversaw the 1992 Clinton campaign war room. Also, PFAW co-founder Norman Lear himself will help shape its media strategy. (The mastermind of "All in the Family" and "Good Times!" is "a brilliant communications person," Neas notes.)

Fittingly, Neas was on live television--bickering with Ginsberg on "Hardball"--when he learned that John Roberts would be the most important person in his life this summer. He wasted little time joining the fight, warning of "some serious problems." Minutes later, in a chauffeured sedan on his way back to his office, Neas expanded his case for a CNN producer on his cell phone. "Our main statement tonight is going to focus on how disappointed we are that the president didn't name someone in the mold of Sandra Day O'Connor. What we know about John Roberts is that he is a darling of the radical right." He repeated this line over and over throughout the night. At one point, Neas did an interview with ABC News at PFAW headquarters. A television nearby was tuned to CNN, which was airing an interview with a Republican senator over a chyron that read, PEOPLE FOR THE AMERICAN WAY: "VERY DISAPPOINTED." "What's your reaction to John Roberts?" the ABC producer asked. "We were very disappointed," Neas began.

But Neas was not incapable of adapting his sound bites. Later in the evening, I handed him a BlackBerry with a posting from the conservative blog redstate.org that declared, "Conservatives love Bush tonight. Make no mistake about it. Certain conservative leaders, if they were not men, would be offering to bear further children for GWB tonight." Neas seemed not so much spooked as relieved to see this. "So it's not just me!" he said. Soon after, I heard him amend one of his stock quotes for a reporter, "If you look at the blogs right now, John Roberts is a darling of the radical right."

It was evident that Neas delighted in all this punditry and dashing about. He was like a candidate on the stump--even exhibiting the politician's habit of fastidiously thanking various security guards and limo drivers. (Neas has some experience with this; he made an ill-fated 1998 bid for Congress in Maryland.) At one point, I asked Neas how these nomination fights had changed over the years. He noted that, during the Bork wars, CNN was still in its infancy, and there was no such thing as e-mail or blogs. "Compared to 1987, everything's at warp speed," he said. Then he paused. "'Everything at warp speed' is not bad! I've never used that before."

As the night wrapped up, there was a feeling that the battle royale for which Neas had seemed primed might not be panning out. Most Senate Democrats were holding their fire, saying they would wait to ask tough questions in Roberts's confirmation hearings. On CNN, Aaron Brown had even asked Neas on-air if liberals really wanted to fight. Walking from the CNN studio to the sedan waiting to ferry him to the "Charlie Rose Show," Neas didn't seem willing to entertain the thought. "There's an ebb and flow to every nomination," he told me. He noted that people had expected the nomination of Alberto Gonzales as attorney general to be "a slam dunk," before Democrats began to rally against him.

"And Bolton," his press aide, Josh Glasstetter, offered.

"And Bolton!" Neas said, pleased by the thought. There was still hope.

Michael Crowley is a senior editor at The New Republic.