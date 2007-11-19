Even the religious language Romney has adopted on the campaign trail sounds alien to some Mormons. For instance, he refers to Jesus, as evangelical Protestants often do, as his “personal savior." The phrase is not directly at odds with LDS theology, but Mormons almost never use it among themselves—both because it implies a born-again experience not central to Mormonism and because church doctrine, like Catholicism but unlike evangelical Protestantism, maintains that faith in Christ must be matched with good works in order to attain salvation. “I think most Mormons would be a bit puzzled to hear him use language like that,” says Peck.

Romney has also alienated Mormons when speaking about their history. In a “60 Minutes" interview in May, he told Mike Wallace, “I can't imagine anything more awful than polygamy.” Polygamy was banned by the church in 1890, and the few splinter groups that still practice it today have been excommunicated. But many Mormons hold a more nuanced view of poly-gamy as practiced by their ancestors in the nineteenth century. “With polygamy, you're talking about people's families,” says Scott Gordon, president of the Foundation for Apologetic Information and Research, an LDS advocacy group. “Some Mormons, though certainly not all, have been offended by what he's said. He should probably be more careful recognizing the historical context of the practice. Historian Audrey Godfrey was more blunt. “If I were one of his relatives,” she said, “I would be upset with him.”



FOR NOW, THE majority of Mormons remain favorably inclined toward Romney—partly because of his role in organizing the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, which most regarded as a highly successful coming-out party for the faith. To date, his campaign has raised more than $4.6 million from Utah residents, more than his total haul from New York and Texas combined. And nearlyeveryone I spoke with cautioned that their concerns about Romney are not widely shared in the LDS community.

But, as the primaries draw closer, Mormons might well begin to ask themselves if Romney's strategy bodes well or ill for the faith. In this sense, there is perhaps one more parallel between Romney's campaign and Kennedy's. Some Catholic leaders, and at least one Catholic journal, opposed Kennedy in 1960 because they thought that the bargain he had made in order to assuage voters—advocating a high barrier between religion and government—gave away too much. To Catholics who considered strong links between private morality and the public sphere to be an integral component of their faith, Kennedy's election wasn't a sign that Catholicism had become part of the American mainstream; it was a sign that true Catholicism remained anathema to most of their countrymen.

It remains to be seen whether many Mormons will come to have similar qualms about Romney—whether they will end up concluding, in the words of Jan Shipps, a historian of Mormonism, that the candidate is “giving away the store” in pursuit of evangelical votes. But, with the GOP contest starting to look like a two-man race between him and Rudy Giuliani, Romney may increasingly seek to portray himself as the evangelical-friendly alternative to the famously secular New Yorker. And the bolder his courting of evangelicals, the more pressure he will feel to conflate his beliefs with theirs—further unnerving his fellow Mormons. “There's an inclination to give him a free pass, because he's managed to achieve so much in a difficult climate,” says Kearney. “But I think more and more people are starting to realize that he's going to do whatever it takes to get elected—whether it's good for the church or not.”

This article appeared in the November 19, 2007, issue of the magazine.