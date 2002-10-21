Politics By Other Means

First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life by Kenneth Starr

Starr’s new book is intended as a simple descriptive account of the Rehnquist Court, a kind of spectators’ guide. It does not press its author’s own views, but instead it depicts, in mostly neutral terms, what has been happening. As Starr describes it, his goal is “to introduce many of the key decisions of the modern Supreme Court; to describe the legal tools the justices have used in interpreting the law and deciding cases; to explain the big ideas that have moved the justices; to identify the sharpest divisions among them; and to show the difference that the vote of a single justice has so frequently made.” But Starr has a broader ambition. He attempts to provide an evaluation of the modern Court, one that inevitably embeds his own views.

Starr presses two general points. The first is a claim of continuity between the Rehnquist Court and what preceded it. Starr urges that the Court has not abandoned the central role in American life that “was established so firmly by the Court under Earl Warren.” In our system of government, the Supreme Court is “first among equals.” Starr’s second and contrasting theme involves what he sees as a change for the better. Compared to the Warren Court, he contends, the Rehnquist Court “has evolved into a more lawyerly tribunal,” one that “has become increasingly dedicated to stability and moderation.” Thus the current Court has been “self-consciously struggling for greater rigor and persuasiveness in its doctrine.” The justices are “more and more lawyerly,” paying close attention to “text, structure, constitutional history and precedent.” Hence “none of the current justices would be inclined to say, as Thurgood Marshall reportedly did when asked about his judicial philosophy, `I do what I think is right and let the law catch up with me.’” (Having clerked for Marshall, I doubt that he made this statement, except perhaps in jest or as an ironic response to a ridiculous question. Starr offers no citation for the statement.) Starr thinks that this is “a judge’s Court, a court of lawyers,” one in which history is “treated with genuine respect,” one that favors “stability, not change; moderation and incrementalism, not liberalism or progressivism.”

To this end, Starr stresses what he sees as the Rehnquist Court’s reluctance to overrule the most controversial decisions of its predecessors. Miranda v. Arizona has been a long-standing target of the political right, partly because the Constitution does not seem to require Miranda’s system of mandatory warnings for those in custody. But the Rehnquist Court conspicuously declined an opportunity to overrule Miranda. Even more than Miranda, conservatives (along with many liberals) have sharply criticized Roe v. Wade, which created the right to choose abortion on the basis of the “right to privacy.” But the Rehnquist Court has accepted the idea of a right to privacy, and it has refused to overrule the basic holding in Roe. Starr emphasizes that political struggles have produced this stability: “There would not have been as much continuity had the composition of the post-Warren Court been different. As recent confirmations have reminded the nation, it matters, fundamentally and decisively, who serves on the Court.” While emphasizing continuity, Starr does not make the absurd claim that the Rehnquist Court is doing what the Warren Court would have done. Consider the area of affirmative action, where the Court has, in Starr’s view, “proved more restrained than the Warren Court would have been,” because it has “backed away from the kind of law that was countenanced during the 1980s,” that is, laws that “allocate opportunities with race in mind.”