Politics By Other Means

Consider some examples. Starr thinks that with respect to affirmative action the Rehnquist Court has "proved more restrained than the Warren Court would have been," because the Rehnquist Court has generally struck down laws that "allocate opportunities with race in mind." This is very odd. In almost all of the relevant cases, affirmative action programs have been devised and approved not by courts but by Congress, state legislatures, or the executive branch of government. When the Rehnquist Court invalidates programs that require affirmative action, the Court is rejecting the views of the elected branches of government. What is "restrained" about that? Sensibly enough, Starr defines restraint as "the principle that unelected judges should be highly deferential to the judgments of the political branches." Then how can it be "more restrained" to strike down laws than to uphold them? Of course it is possible to think that affirmative action programs are bad, but the Constitution does not clearly outlaw them; on the contrary, the relevant history strongly suggests that those who wrote and ratified the Fourteenth Amendment did not mean to prohibit race-conscious programs designed to benefit African Americans. If the Warren Court were to have allowed such programs, it would have been far more "restrained" than the Rehnquist Court, which consistently strikes them down.

The same problem infects Starr's discussion of the Boy Scouts case. Recall that in that case the Court invalidated a New Jersey law forbidding all organizations, including the Boy Scouts, to discriminate against homosexuals. Starr reports that "this was the cautious prudent Court unwilling to rock the boat." He adds, with an evident sense of celebration, that because "the stakes were high, the Court would show restraint." This is almost comically sloppy. Nobody was asking the Court to rule that homosexuals have a constitutional right to be free from discrimination. Nobody claimed that the Constitution requires the Boy Scouts not to discriminate against homosexuals. On the contrary, it was the Boy Scouts who were asking the Court to intervene, to use the Constitution to strike down a law enacted by the elected representatives of New Jersey. In invalidating the New Jersey law, the Supreme Court might have been right; but it is ludicrous to say that the Court showed "restraint." Here, as in the context of affirmative action, Starr uses the word "restraint" as a kind of all-purpose word of approval, a guaranteed applause line for decisions that he likes.

Starr is right to say that in an important sense the Rehnquist Court does consider itself "first among equals." The Court does not like to defer to other branches of government. Bush v. Gore is only the most visible example of the Court's readiness to step into the political domain. In fact, Starr understates the Court's self-confidence. On an annual basis, the Rehnquist Court has struck down more federal laws than any other Court in the last half-century--and very possibly more than any other Court in the nation's history. So much for restraint. This is a remarkably bold Court.

But Starr also insists that, compared with the Warren Court, the Rehnquist Court is moderate, cautious, and lawyerly, and here things are more complicated. To be sure, the Rehnquist Court, led here by Kennedy and O'Connor, does tend to issue narrow rulings, usually limited to the facts of the particular case. But a skeptic would emphasize another point. Key decisions of the Warren Court fit with the agenda of the moderate (and sometimes not so moderate) left; key decisions of the Rehnquist Court fit with the agenda of the moderate (and sometimes not so moderate) right. Where the Warren Court struck down school segregation, the Rehnquist Court strikes down affirmative action programs. Where the Warren Court vindicated the rights of political dissenters, the Rehnquist Court protects commercial advertisers and strikes down campaign finance regulation. Where the Warren Court authorized Congress to enact civil rights acts, the Rehnquist Court strikes down the Violence Against Women Act and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Where the Warren Court protected the associational rights of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People by forbidding Alabama to require disclosure of the names of its donors, the Rehnquist Court protects the associational rights of the Boy Scouts by forbidding New Jersey to ban discrimination against homosexuals. Where the Warren Court invoked a principle of political equality to forbid poll taxes and to require "one person, one vote," the Rehnquist Court invokes a principle of political equality to forbid manual recounts (and thus to ensure the election of George W. Bush).