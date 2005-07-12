Million Dollar Maybe

The themes are so neat and obvious they could form the basis of a screenwriting syllabus: Frankie has an estranged daughter who returns his letters unopened; Maggie lost her father at an early age. Inevitably, he is soon telling her "You're a good daughter," while she says, "You remind me of my father." Nor is Frankie's guilt limited to the mysterious transgression (we never learn what it was) that cost him his daughter. Years back, Scrap was a fighter, and Frankie was with him during the bout in which he lost sight in his eye. Frankie still blames himself for not stopping the fight and is now overprotective of all his fighters, especially Maggie.

Scrap's narration, too, is littered with heavy-handed metaphors. Twice he describes wounds "too close to the bone" to stop the bleeding: the first time, referring to a lacerated cheekbone; the second, to Frankie's relationship with his daughter. A grotesque white-trash family is supplied for Maggie so that we can eventually enjoy watching her tell them off; an innocent imbecile named "Danger" is provided for the gym, so that we can have the pleasure of seeing Scrap defend him by (rather implausibly) knocking out the twentysomething prizefighter who picked on him.

Perhaps most frustratingly, the crucial twist when Maggie is paralyzed is staged like something out of a comic book. Her injury isn't the result of an accident or a clean blow or any of the other common dangers that arise when two people are asked to punch one another in the face repeatedly. No, it's the result of an Evil Act by an Evil Person. Maggie's opponent, Billie the Blue Bear, is a "former prostitute from East Berlin [with] a reputation for being the dirtiest fighter in the ranks." (Those of you who thought that after Rocky IV we'd seen the last of killer commies in the ring, think again.) Judging from the excerpts we see of two of Billie's bouts, her boxing strategy seems to consist exclusively of elbowing her opponents in the face, throwing them to the canvas by their necks, and then punching them in the head while they're still on the ground. The idea that a fighter this dirty would be allowed to participate in sanctioned boxing (scratch that, women's boxing), let alone could be world champion, is ridiculous. The blow that paralyzes Maggie is, of course, a shot from behind that takes place at least ten seconds after the bell has rung. It's almost a surprise that the script didn't allow Billie to bring a tire iron into the ring.