Million Dollar Maybe

Released on video today, Million Dollar Baby spends its first 90 minutes telling that most familiar of boxing stories, about the scrappy, down-and-out young fighter who, with nothing but heart and the help of a crusty trainer, rises all the way to a title bout for the world championship. The film's quirk, and it's not a terribly imaginative one, is that the boxer is a woman. (Now, a movie about a fighter who was well-to-do, that would be an interesting deparature.) Maggie Fitgerald (Hilary Swank) is a 31-year-old waitress from the Missouri Ozarks who shows up in the L.A. gym of former "cut man" and part-time trainer/manager Frankie Dunn (Eastwood), and essentially refuses to leave until he agrees to train her. He holds out for a while, offering one or another gruff variation on the theme "I don't train girls." But eventually he gives in, moved by her obvious spunk and by gentle prodding from his avuncular, blind-in-one-eye janitor, "Scrap" (Morgan Freeman). Within a year, Maggie has learned foot- and fist-work, has honed her body to a lethal leanness, and has begun winning pro bouts, most of them by knockout. Eighteen months into her partnership with Frankie, she is fighting for the WBA welterweight title of the world and she has her opponent on the ropes.

It is at this point, when most movies would be cuing up the confetti, tears of joy, and celebratory anthem, that Million Dollar Baby offers its big twist. (Those who have somehow managed not to learn what it is, and hope to retain that innocence, should stop reading now.) Maggie does not win the fight, but is instead sucker-punched from behind and crumples to the canvas. When she awakes, she is paralyzed from the neck down, with no hope of recovery. In time, she loses a leg to gangrene; not long after that she loses the will to live. She asks Frankie to help her die, and ultimately he does.

This is not, needless to say, how most movies about plucky underdogs fighting long odds choose to end. Yet unconventional as it may seem at first glance, Million Dollar Baby is, to a considerable degree, a stitching together of two familiar cinematic types, the triumphal sports movie and the incurable illness tearjerker. The first of these in particular is told with a conventionality bordering on mass plagiarism. Eastwood plays the Burgess Meredith role of lovable cuss; Swank offers a grittier version of her girl-who-won't-give-up performance in 1994's The Next Karate Kid (imagine the odds you could've gotten on her being a two-time Best Actress winner back then); and Morgan Freeman plays the Morgan Freeman character--which is to say, a kindly, self-effacing old black man with reserves of quiet wisdom and a wonderful aptitude for voiceover.