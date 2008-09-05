Over the summer, Kelly’s rationale started to make sense to at least one pollster, Scott Rasmussen of Rasmussen Reports. Of course, there was no data to be gleaned on Palin specifically, since almost nobody polled had even heard of her, “but when I looked at the data in terms of what would help McCain, there was a lot of information there,” says Rasmussen. “We were asking people to rank ten issues in order of importance to them. Government ethics and corruption came up near the top consistently. Whatever Sarah Palin did, she had made that reform crusade a part of who she was.”

Another factor played into Rasmussen’s thinking: The birth in April of Trig Paxson Van Palin, her fifth child, who has Down syndrome. Palin had long ago declared herself anti-abortion, claiming during her failed 2002 bid for Alaskan lieutenant governor that she was “as pro-life as any candidate can be.” But Trig’s birth gave her the kind of unassailable pro-life bona fides that few Republicans can claim. It also gave her a touching story and made her more difficult to attack on the podium.

Though most Americans beyond Alaska had still never heard of Palin, the story of Trig made her an overnight hero among influential evangelical leaders like Dr. Richard Land, of the Southern Baptist Convention. He was publicly touting Palin as a strong choice in early August. Land says the McCain campaign solicited his advice on the veep issue around that time, and he argued that a pro-choice candidate on the bottom half of the ticket, such as Joe Lieberman or Tom Ridge, would poison the candidacy. He recommended either Palin or Representative Eric Cantor of Virginia. “When it became clear that [Palin] had given birth to a baby with Down syndrome, she became an instant heroine in the pro-life community--it elevated her above all other pro-life office holders,” Land says.

The Trig story also resonated with Glenn Beck, the popular pundit and TV host, who has a child with special needs of his own. Beck says he had never heard of Palin until he read a moving news story about Trig’s birth a few months ago. He wanted to get her on his CNN Headline News show, which hammers a populist theme but lists to the right on most issues.

“I loved her language about Trig, and the fact that when she found out the baby had Down syndrome, she said no to more testing,” recalls Beck. “I said, ‘Can we find her and get her on the air?’” After running a segment on Trig, Beck brought Palin on the show to discuss the need to drill for oil in ANWR. “I was talking to my producer two weeks before the announcement, and I said, ‘This is just the kind of person we need--this is the kind of person that would excite me.’” The day she was put on the ticket, Beck, who considers himself a conservative but not necessarily a Republican, went on the air and said McCain had chosen the one veep who could possibly persuade him to pull the lever for Republicans.

Few of Palin’s early boosters seem fatally discouraged by the soap opera quality of her candidacy thus far. Whether McCain’s vetting of her was sufficient is little more than a “process issue,” says Barnes, “and even people who like process issues probably won’t care.” The forthcoming birth of her daughter’s child only reinforces her pro-life reputation, argues Land. “I work with eight women at my office here in Nashville,” he says. “These are women who are not normally given to giddiness, but when the announcement was made, we had one skipping down the hall and another clapping her hands together.”

And as for Palin’s unfamiliarity, most conservative pundits agree that the more they hear, the more there is to like.

“We’re crazy about her,” Kelly confesses. “She touches all the bases with courage and grace. She’s Ronald Reagan in a dress--or the brains of Margaret Thatcher in a more attractive package.”

Dave Jamieson is a freelance writer based in Washington, D.C.

By Dave Jamieson