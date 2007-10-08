Republicans think the immigration issue helped Ogonowski, so the country may be in for a lot more of this sort of thing next year. "Everywhere we went, people wanted to talk about immigration," said Matt Wylie, Ogonowski's general consultant. "It was just coming up over and over again."

The personal played, too. Ogonowski, an affable hay farmer and retired Air Force and Air National Guard officer, was well-suited to the populist, anti-Washington campaign that national Republicans hoped would provide a template for their candidates in 2008. His brother John, an American Airlines pilot, was killed when his hijacked plane was flown into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Ogonowski cast himself as the regular guy facing a political pro.

Tsongas, a lawyer whose experience in politics dates back to Eugene McCarthy's 1968 presidential campaign, is the wife of the late Sen. Paul Tsongas, beloved in his old district, particularly in Lowell, the hometown he helped revive with the creative use of federal aid. His popularity propelled Niki Tsongas into an early lead, but there was grumbling that her name was her principal asset.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and national liberal groups sensed early on that the contest was far from a lock and poured in money, people and advice. Jennifer Crider, the DCCC's communications director, said final tallies will show that the Tsongas side outspent Ogonowski and his allies by about 4-1.

Democratic strategists were not only worried that Ogonowski was running a better campaign than Tsongas. They also noticed that the district was one of the least Democratic in a very blue state. Many of its nominal Democrats are Reagan Democrats.