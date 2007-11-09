Anyone seeking reassurance about Iran's future as a peaceful, democratic nation would not do well to look to its current leaders, as President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad showed in his rambling, bizarre talk at Columbia University last month. Still, a rather more encouraging portrait emerges when you peruse Iranian demographic data. Iran is experiencing what you might call the reverse-Children of Men effect. Just like in the post-apocalyptic film, Iran is, increasingly, a society devoid of children. But the real-life outcome of this birth dearth is far less grim than the police state depicted onscreen. In fact, there's a good chance that declining fertility rates will usher in a new era of stability--an Iran that is bourgeois, secular, less like Children of Men's bombed-out Britain and more like ... Denmark.

In order for a society to maintain population levels, it needs a fertility rate that replaces both parents and allows for infant mortality: 2.1 children per woman (about what the current U.S. rate is). Traditionally, most Middle Eastern and Islamic societies have had a far higher rate; but, in recent years, the region's fertility rates have slowed--and nowhere is the drop more striking than in Iran. From 1950 through 1980, Iran had extraordinarily high fertility rates, between 6.5 and seven children per woman. During the '90s, however, the rate tumbled from 5.6 to 2.5, and, as of 2007, the rate is just 1.71. The population growth rate has undergone a similar plummet, from 3.2 percent in the mid-'80s, to 1.2 in 2001, to the current rate of 0.663. Essentially, between 1990 and 2000, Iran's demographic profile moved from the paradigmatic Third World model (high fertility rates, high growth) to the First World model.

The connection between fertility rates and political stability is still not fully understood, mostly because the human race has never, in its entire history, reproduced at below-replacement levels, and we simply don't have the longitudinal data to see what that could mean. Still, when you notice that some of the highest birthrates in the Islamic world are in places like Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Gaza, whereas the world's lowest birthrates are in nations like Italy, Japan, and Germany, it's clear that Iran's lower birth rates could signal some unheralded, and very positive, changes.

How to understand Iran's sudden drop-off in population growth? Several factors come into play. In the long run, lower child mortality rates played some role, since parents weren't forced to play the odds by building large families. We should also recognize the Iranian government's post-1989 decision to expand family-planning arrangements--although similar attempts under the Shah's regime had produced nothing like the same epochal effects. But the clearest correlation is actually with Iran's somewhat surprising move toward gender equality in the 1990s. Despite the 1979 Islamic revolution, which overturned many of the displaced Shah's modernizations, the idea persisted that women should be educated and should be able to work. By 2000, women made up 60 percent of university entrants; today, they account for two-thirds of university graduates. The rate of female participation in the workforce in 1990 was 22 percent, only a little higher than Saudi Arabia's; by 2005, it was 41 percent. With growing numbers of women working (and, therefore, less available to parent a huge family), and with more financial options available to women outside of marriage, fertility rates inevitably dropped.