TINGO MARIA, Peru --I recently witnessed the beginning of a police operation that led to the death of a top member of Shining Path, the terrorist organization that has been active in this country since 1980, and the capture of another. Both were key players in the security squad of Artemio, the nom de guerre of the group's leader in the Alto Huallaga region in Peru 's northern jungle.

After interviewing President Alan Garcia in connection with a documentary series for an American TV network, I flew to Alto Huallaga to talk to some coca growers who are resisting government efforts to eradicate coca plantations. Gen. Edwin Palomino, the man in charge of the Huallaga Police Front, happened to be involved in a crucial mission to gather intelligence on the Shining Path leader. He invited me to join him and Col. Luis Valencia. We flew in a Russian-made MIL helicopter to Aucayacu, deep in the forest. In a swift move designed to avoid an attack on the helicopter, we picked up 30 heavily armed men who had been dropped off in that same spot the day before and whose faces reflected the tension of the last 24 hours.

After I had moved on a day later, the same team, acting on the intelligence these same men had picked up on the mission I observed, confirming that Artemio's two closest lieutenants were in the area, successfully moved in on some of Shining Path's most wanted terrorists. The blow has left the organization severely weakened. Artemio is the leader one of Shining Path's two factions still active in Peru , numbering a few dozen people. The other one, led by a rebel who also goes by a nom de guerre, Alipio, operates in the southern jungle. Unlike Alipio, Artemio is loyal to Abimael Guzman, the founder and longtime leader of the organization whose capture dealt a devastating blow to Shining Path in 1992.