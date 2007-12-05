TINGO MARIA,
After interviewing President Alan Garcia in connection with a documentary series for an American TV network, I flew to Alto Huallaga to talk to some coca growers who are resisting government efforts to eradicate coca plantations. Gen. Edwin Palomino, the man in charge of the
After I had moved on a day later, the same team, acting on the intelligence these same men had picked up on the mission I observed, confirming that Artemio's two closest lieutenants were in the area, successfully moved in on some of Shining Path's most wanted terrorists. The blow has left the organization severely weakened. Artemio is the leader one of Shining Path's two factions still active in
Shining Path is only a shadow of what it used to be, but the possibility of a comeback cannot be ruled out. The main reason for this is an alliance between the Maoist insurgents and drug traffickers. Artemio obtains money from cocaine dealers who buy their coca in the
The good news, Palomino explained to me, is that "Shining Path's cadres are no longer ideologically motivated. Artemio recruits his men by offering them money and promising them small plots of land, which he is able to control through extortion. His men's commitment is much weaker than in the times of Abimael Guzman. They are 18-year-old kids doing it for money. That makes it much easier for us to penetrate his guard."
The bad news is that drug trafficking is providing Shining Path's remaining members with enough support to keep them alive. The result is an increasing impatience on the part of many Peruvians who want to militarize the state's response. That would be a very dangerous course of action. In the 1980s, after a series of massacres carried out by Shining
The military is already partially involved in the fight against Shining Path, often carrying out joint missions with the police. But so far the police remain in charge. Militarizing the country's response to Shining Path would open a Pandora's box. Whenever the military is given the responsibility of fighting domestic wars against criminals, two things happen: corruption and human rights abuses. Those who are understandably desperate to get rid of Artemio and Alipio need to take into account the lessons of the recent--and traumatic--past. And they should remember that it was not the military but a group of clever policemen who caught Guzman in the 1990s.
Neither Artemio nor Alipio poses the kind of challenge that Guzman's terrorists once posed for the country. The recent success of Palomino and
By Alvaro Vargas Llosa