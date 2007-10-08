With such a modest gap between the two poles, a deal between them should be very doable----and there is wisdom in the argument of both sides from which a constructive compromise should draw.

The administration is correct that it should not need FISA warrants for overseas wiretaps. Its preferred means of removing the court from this field is a bit too blunt, but its basic idea is right: If the government is collecting intelligence against people abroad, it should not be going to the court first. If those targets happen to call or e-mail Americans inside the United States, the protection for those Americans lie in what are called "minimization requirements--"--rules prohibiting the retention by the intelligence community of material that is not legitimate foreign intelligence.

The Democrats are trying to construct a somewhat enhanced judicial role. But the one they've come up with would actually have only marginal benefit for individual privacy rights over the administration's proposal. The House Democrats, like the White House, would exempt from FISA any communications in which both parties are located abroad and are not U.S. persons--that is, citizens or resident aliens. Their bill leaves unchanged the status of U.S. persons overseas from before this summer's "fix," meaning that the government might or might not have to go to the court depending on what technical means it chose to intercept the communications.

For those targets, however, who are not U.S. persons but might contact some, the bill would set up a new procedure: The government would go to the FISA Court for an order, good for up to a year and extendable after that, to authorize an entire surveillance program. The government would not have to identify the targets specifically, as long as it could certify that they were "reasonably believed to be located outside the United States" and "not United States persons." Nor would it have to identify "the specific facilities, places premises or property at which acquisition of foreign intelligence will be directed." Under such a program, the NSA might even target a category as broad as all Al Qaeda operatives overseas. And the FISA court would have to approve the application as long as it found that the government had submitted procedures "reasonably designed" to ensure that the targets are non-U.S. persons abroad, that it had proposed adequate minimization requirements, and that it had submitted guidelines "reasonably designed to ensure" that when it shifts its surveillance focus to an American in this country, it will go to the FISA Court for a warrant under the regular rules. In emergency situations, the Democratic bill would let the executive branch issues such orders on its own, good for 45 days.

To the individual whose communications get tapped under this system, there is zero difference between it and the administration's warrantless approach. Will the innocent American whose love notes to her boyfriend in France end up in the hands of an NSA analyst feel less violated because a judge a year before had found that in general the program that nabbed her missives was reasonably targeted at foreign persons? Of course not. The Democratic approach is a little like asking the courts to approve the reasonableness of police arrest policies prospectively instead of reviewing individual arrests. It's not the way we traditionally do things in the American constitutional system--and it creates a potentially serious set of constitutional problems with the bill.