Amazing Grace. Michael Apted's new film tells the stirring story of William Wilberforce, the English abolitionist who helped end the slave trade in 1807. Apted is concerned with people, not preachments, and keeps the account lively, helped by such actors as Michael Gambon and Albert Finney. (Reviewed 03.19.07)

Bamako. In the capital city of Mali a trial is held in an improvised courtroom--more of an inquiry, really--investigating the exploitation of Africa and Africans. It is all vitalized by the presences and force of the participants. A contrapuntal family story weaves throughout, helping the film's point. (03.19.07)