If successful, these actions would result in an almost immediate decline in the disease's prevalence levels. It is not overly optimistic to think that such measures could lead to the complete annihilation of new infections in less than five years.

For Botswana, a country of 1.7 million people, a system of universal testing, along with attendant treatment and support services, would be costly--possibly as much as $200 million per year. But the cost is insignificant relative to the damage the virus is exacting currently. Productivity growth in Botswana is negative, and life expectancy has declined from 62 to under 35 years. The country has run government deficits in two of the last three years, since AIDS spending is the single biggest line item in the federal budget. Even more populous countries would be well advised to enact universal testing if a significant percentage of their populations--more than 5 percent, say--became infected with AIDS.

So why isn't Botswana enacting universal testing and notification? The greatest impediment, ironically, is the international aid community. United Nations policy is explicit that countries should "discourage mandatory testing." UNAIDS holds the view that "there is no evidence that mandatory testing achieves public health goals. UNAIDS therefore discourages this practice." The WHO has stated that "Mandatory testing and other testing without informed consent has no place in an AIDS prevention and control programme." The Council of Europe has resolved that "Compulsory testing is unethical, ineffective, unnecessarily intrusive, discriminatory and counter-productive." American doctors, through the American Medical Association, and American nurses have also spoken against compulsory testing as a violation of informed consent for patients.

None of these organizations, however, has cited a single study or piece of hard evidence to support their far-reaching claims. Surely that is because universal, mandatory testing has not been tried anywhere with a verifiable epidemic. Yet, where it has been tried, compulsory testing is not as ineffective as its critics claim. It is no coincidence that Hungary, which boasts one of the lowest reported levels of HIV/AIDS in the world, had mandatory nationwide testing until 2003 (when it was overturned to favor informed consent, not because it had failed). Other countries have also tried to stanch the spread of AIDS through compulsory testing of at-risk groups, particularly prostitutes. Though this is controversial because it can create a social stigma, testing at-risk groups has proved a successful strategy in Cuba, which has avoided the epidemic levels of AIDS that have afflicted other Caribbean island nations. Cuba has a smaller and better-defined prostitute population than Botswana does, however, making such a targeted approach to testing impractical in Botswana.

And countries without universal testing that are the aid community's supposed success stories in the fight against AIDS, such as Haiti and Uganda, are not what they seem. It is true that they have seen some declines in HIV/AIDS prevalence, but they are experiencing this fortuitous outcome in large part because so many of their infected are dying. (Uganda has also benefited from changes in sexual behavior.) It is one of the true ironies of the AIDS pandemic that the primary accepted measure of a country's health, namely its HIV prevalence statistics, improve when its citizens die from the illness. It is disturbing that the HIV prevalence targets in the U.N.'s Millennium Development Goals--which aspire to halt and reverse the spread of AIDS in developing nations by 2015--may be achieved globally not through progress toward ending the epidemic, but through the deaths of millions worldwide.

The main argument against compulsory testing comes from people who are focused on the treatment side of AIDS; many of them are medical doctors. Doctors are trained to believe in the sanctity of patients' rights. The simple assumption that individuals know best what is right for them is the basis of any civil society and any good democracy. But democratic governments are formed on the basis of performing some compulsory actions under the law that benefit the great majority of its citizens, even if some individual rights are violated. With proper search warrants, for example, the police can search you, your car, and your home if they have valid reasons to believe you pose a threat to others.

Contagious epidemics like AIDS--those ticking time bombs in people's back pockets--are exactly the type of threats that force society to recalibrate the balancing of civil liberties against national objectives. Minor impositions to individual citizens' liberties can be justified if greater freedom and safety results for all.

Human rights specialists who insist that testing and treatment be voluntary, that results need not be disclosed even to the patient, that no actions be taken against the infected for fear of creating a stigma, and that all behavior modifications must be voluntary do not truly understand the basis of human rights in a society.

Human rights extend to all in a country, not just the infected. The uninfected have rights too--including the right to stay that way. Medical doctors are slow to allow special measures to be applied solely to the sick because they view the sick as innocents and not transgressors. But, in a highly contagious epidemic, the sick are both victims and transgressors, and tough actions must be taken to end the epidemic. Caring for the sick and protecting only their rights is not going to achieve that goal. The human rights of all must be protected, and the greatest of these is life itself.

By John R. Talbott