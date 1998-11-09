Rights Under Fire

Rehnquist concludes with some general comments about the arc of American history. His basic story is a tribute to the separation of powers and to the system of checks and balances. The Civil War involved unilateral assertions of presidential authority, as Lincoln acted on his own, unaccompanied by congressional support and not much checked by the judiciary; and so he was responsible for the worst abuses. But both World Wars presented a sharp contrast: the executive had explicit legislative authorization to do what it did. There has also been "increasing resort to the courts since the Civil War," and the federal courts in particular have become central to final outcomes. Finally, free speech was heavily regulated during the Civil War, when "the government used a heavy-handed, blunderbuss approach; local agents in the field would seize newspapers and confiscate the presses of those who opposed its policy." In World War I, the government regulated radical criticism, but courts were at least available; and in World War II the government did not even attempt to regulate speech.

In Rehnquist's view, all this shows a "generally ameliorative trend." Still, he insists that "there is some truth to the maxim Inter arma silent leges, at least in the purely descriptive sense." This is owed to an inescapable practical fact: "the reluctance of courts to decide a case against the government on an issue of national security during a war." Nor is Rehnquist certain that this reluctance is inappropriate, in view of the extremely high stakes and the lack of judicial knowledge of the underlying problem. Thus he suggests that courts often do best not to decide cases in the heat of battle but to postpone decision until after war has ended, on the theory that civil liberties arguments will receive a more sympathetic hearing after the fact. He insists that the constitutional balance must shift "to some degree" against freedom, and toward order, in the midst of war. But he also applauds the fact that there is "every reason to think that the historic trend against the least justified of the curtailments of civil liberty in wartime will continue in the future."

This book can be read as a solid but unexciting combination of competent history, excellent anecdotes, and sensible if platitudinous commentary on hard issues of constitutional law. But such a judgment would scant the real interest of Rehnquist's discussion. A part of the interest obviously lies in its possible connections with the Chief Justice's judicial work. In his early years on the Court, Rehnquist was by far the most conservative member of the Court, a bit of a firebrand, sometimes described as the "Lone Ranger," offering biting, broad-gauged dissenting opinions taking on whole areas of constitutional law. In the last decade, the Chief Justice has usually struck a different tone, and sometimes written more cautious rulings, highly dependent on the facts of individual cases. Rehnquist wrote a narrow opinion in 1996, for example, striking down a North Carolina redistricting plan designed to increase black voting power; but his opinion was extremely narrow, and offered few broad pronouncements about racial redistricting. And, surprisingly, Rehnquist agreed with the Court's decision to strike down the all-male admissions policy of Virginia Military Institute--but only on the narrow ground that the all-female institution proposed as Virginia's remedy would be "distinctly inferior to the existing men's institution." It was Rehnquist, too, who wrote the Court's opinion upholding the Independent Counsel Act, an opinion that avoided any rigid rule that would govern future separation-of-powers cases. These decisions are in line with the analysis in his new book and with a distinctive tendency in his post-1980 rulings, a tendency toward caution and narrowness when the Court is thrust in the midst of an intense national debate.

Most treatments of civil liberties in wartime fall into one of two camps. For the national security camp, civil liberties are inevitably dampened during wartime. The very survival of the nation, they insist, may depend on such a dampening: in the middle of a war civil liberties, or some of them, are a luxury that even the most democratic nations are unable to afford. For the civil libertarian camp, a war is usually an excuse for repression, having much less to do with real needs than with efforts by panicked, prejudiced, or self-interested officials to insulate themselves from criticism. Civil libertarians insist that democratic imperatives are all the more important in wartime; it is here that the citizenry is properly engaged in deliberating about whether war-making is in fact the appropriate course.