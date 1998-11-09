Rights Under Fire

In the face of constitutional attack, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the curfew on grounds of military necessity: "We cannot reject as unfounded the judgment of the military authorities and of Congress that there were disloyal members of that population.... We cannot say that the war-making branches of the Government did not have ground for believing that in a critical hour such persons could not readily be isolated and separately dealt with...." And in a remarkable opinion by the great civil libertarian Hugo Black, the Court also upheld the far more severe relocation requirement. The Court reasoned: "There was evidence of disloyalty on the part of some, the military authorities considered that the need for action was great, and time was short." There were a number of separate opinions, the most subtle of them from Justice Robert Jackson, who argued that the Court should neither uphold nor invalidate the exclusion order--but that it should nonetheless release Korematsu from jail. Refusing to evaluate the order itself, Jackson wrote, "How does the Court know whether these orders have a reasonable basis in necessity? No evidence whatever on that subject has been taken by this or any other court.... I do not suggest that the courts should have attempted to interfere with the Army in carrying out its task. But I do not think they may be asked to execute a military expedient that has no place in law under the Constitution."

Modern commentators think that Jackson did not go far enough, and that the relocation order reflected a vicious prejudice that the Court should not have countenanced. Rehnquist offers a more complicated judgment. He thinks that the problem with the modern criticism "is that it lumps together the cases of" the Issei and the Nisei. Insisting that the government must offer a great deal to justify a decision to round people up, even in wartime, he acknowledges that even citizens "may be excluded from sensitive military areas in the absence of a security clearance and may otherwise be denied access to any classified information." But Rehnquist thinks that "it pushes these propositions to an extreme to say that a sizable geographical area, including the residences of many citizens, may be declared off-limits and the residents required to move." Under modern constitutional doctrine, any racial classification requires an extremely powerful justification, which, in Rehnquist's view, the military could not offer here. "It should have taken far more substantial findings to justify this sort of discrimination, even in wartime."

Thus the government violated the constitutional rights of the Nisei. Yet--and here is Rehnquist's original argument--the Issei "were both by tradition and by law in a quite different category." Government can make distinctions between classes of aliens that it cannot make between classes of citizens. Against the conventional wisdom, Rehnquist urges that it was constitutional to treat the Issei differently from enemy aliens of German and Italian citizenship, since the latter were not concentrated near major defense plants, and since on the West Coast "there was the very real fear of attack by Japanese bombers flying from aircraft carriers, if not actual invasion by Japanese ground forces." Thus Rehnquist would apparently uphold the relocation order insofar as it applied to the Issei.