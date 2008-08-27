Don't Tell

Even rabid Bush-haters will grudgingly grant the president one major foreign policy accomplishment: He has spent money combating global AIDS like no other world leader. Indeed, there was another round of plaudits last month when the Senate finally passed the $48 billion reauthorization for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR. The bill renewed legislation, first passed in 2003, that has allocated many billions for HIV treatment, testing, and prevention efforts in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. Senator Joseph Biden has called PEPFAR "the single most significant thing the president has done."

And there's no doubt about the good PEPFAR has accomplished: About 1.7 million people infected with HIV currently receive antiretroviral medication thanks to the program. But, for all the lives PEPFAR has saved, it has done little to halt the spread of HIV among a critical demographic group: men who have sex with men, or MSM in public-health parlance (a clunky but necessary term, since many of these men also have female partners and do not self- identify as gay). The reason for this omission will surprise no one: Social conservatives left their stamp on the legislation at the expense of public health. So, even in its finest moment, the Bush administration allowed ideology to trump good policy.

Information about MSM in developing countries and their HIV rates is difficult to obtain. But epidemiologists at Johns Hopkins recently calculated that MSM in low- and middle- income countries were 19 times more likely to have HIV than the overall adult population. In one study in Senegal, 22 percent of MSM were found to be HIV-positive, compared to just 1 percent of all adults. The Johns Hopkins epidemiologists pooled each country's data and estimated HIV prevalence among MSM to be 12 percent in Peru, 15 percent in India, and 25 percent in Thailand--in all cases, many times higher than in the total population. In some countries, infection rates appear to be rising more quickly among MSM than among other groups. Yet, globally, less than 10 percent of them have access to adequate HIV services and information, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

Beyond the numbers, epidemiologists are especially alarmed because social and legal mores have made it hard to reach out to the MSM population in Third World countries. For one thing, many of these men don't perceive themselves to be at risk of HIV infection, and so they are less likely to look for help under any circumstances. But, even worse, in much of the developing world, public discussion of sexual orientation--and, most critically, the risk of HIV infection through same-sex contact--is almost impossible due to anti-gay attitudes. Earlier this year in Egypt, for example, nine men, most of them HIV- positive, were convicted of "habitual practices of debauchery" and sentenced to prison. It's hard to imagine that these cases, which were widely publicized by Human Rights Watch and other groups, will encourage gay men in Egypt to seek counseling and treatment. So, even with abundant funding, it would not be easy to craft sensitive and appropriate policies in countries where homosexuality is illegal or taboo.