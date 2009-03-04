Falun Gong Show

My siblings and I took my parents to the Radio City Music Hall "Chinese New Year Splendor" show out of a mix of nostalgia and excitement. Nothing had spelled America more to my Chinese immigrant parents than Radio City's Christmas show, and we were all looking forward, first of all, to revisiting the Art Deco bathrooms. Also, though, we were looking forward to seeing something we never could have imagined when I was growing up: something "Chinese" on the Great Stage. It's true we had never pined for "representation" in such venues; if you gave my father a choice between people who looked like us and the real-live camels of the Christmas pageant, I'm sure he would pick the camels. If you gave him a choice between the typically Asian-legged and the Rockettes, too--well. Still, how amazing to imagine the stage populated with the former, just this once.

Most of the show was the sort of boilerplate Chinese entertainment we might have found on a cruise ship--one part flowing sleeves, one part Intro to Chinese History and Culture. The founding of Chinese culture by the Yellow Emperor 5,000 years ago. The story of the woman warrior, Mulan. Happy minority dances from happy places like Tibet. No bare leg. The Divine Performing Arts group did seem to place more emphasis on the "divine" in their name than one might have anticipated: The Yellow Emperor was flanked by buddhas and bodhisattvas; and, in another number (a most Chinese version of the Prometheus myth), poor earthlings trying to jot things down with chisels were suddenly granted a miraculous "system upgrade" (as the announcer put it). First, an erstwhile solid mountain opened, James Bond-style. Then out of its maw jetted a bodhisattva bearing--ta-daa--a writing brush! Jetting bodhisattvas were, in general, a theme, as were mountains giving way, with one turning into a heap of rubble--an eerie echo of last year's Sichuan earthquake. Mostly, though, the show was, as my father put it, "chow mein." The pretty music and pretty costumes, well-steeped in "authenticity," made for many a happy Asian and non-Asian face in the sold-out hall, my parents' among them. Then began, to our surprise, a program of Falun Gong Dafa agitprop.

A soprano sang feelingly, "For whom do we brave the elements? ... / Standing on the sidewalk, followers of Dafa / Leaflets in hand born of effort and compassion / For but one purpose: to spare you misfortune / Knowing the true picture, the road ahead will be clear to you ... . / We wish only to share with you a hopeful tomorrow." This was followed, a bit later in the program, by "Heaven Awaits Us Despite Persecution," in which wholesome, golden-shirted Dafa practitioners living peacefully in a village were beaten mercilessly by thugs with red hammer-and-sickles emblazoned on their black jackets. Then came "Dignity and Compassion," in which a Dafa prisoner was tortured but appeared as a bodhisattva to his sleeping torturer, who was then converted and redeemed; a glowing, gold-lit land above the clouds, dotted with pavilions and deities, appeared on an enormous backdrop screen, from which more bodhisattvas came zipping down. The grand finale featured a backdrop of enormous rotating cosmic wheels in front of which danced Dafa practitioners with such uniformly beatific faces that with a few changes of clothing--Red Army uniforms for the men, for example, instead of golden shirts and khaki pants--they could have been a dance troupe in the Cultural Revolution.

So much for our great moment of inclusion. Though some in the audience clapped with wild enthusiasm, many clapped, as did we, with an exchange of incredulous looks. "Political stuff," my father commented with a laugh. For myself, I was trying to remember why in the world we'd gotten my parents tickets to this thing instead of, say, South Pacific.