From the August 1990 issue of the Political Report: “Bring Back the Closet!”

Survivalism and Militias

The November 1994 issue of the Survival Report celebrates anti-government militias.

The January 1995 issue of the Survival Report--released just three months before the Oklahoma City bombing—cites an anti-government militia’s advice to other militias, including, “Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”

The October 1992 issue of the Ron Paul Investment Letter paraphrases an “ex-cop” who offers this strategy for protecting against “urban youth”: “If you have to use a gun on a youth, you should leave the scene immediately, disposing of the wiped off gun as soon as possible. Such a gun cannot, of course, be registered to you, but one bought privately (through the classifieds, for example).”

Conspiracies

This 1978 newsletter is a three-page rant about the Trilateral Commission, which is “no longer known only by those who are knowledgeable about international conspiracies, but is routinely mentioned in the daily news.”

A 1986 newsletter names Jeanne Kirkpatrick and George Will as “two of our enemies” and warns of their membership in the Trilateral Commission.

Middle East

A 1989 newsletter attacks Salman Rushdie defenders as “people who are anti-religious,” and compares Rushdie to Ernst Zundel, a Canadian Holocaust-denier.



This March 1987 issue of The Ron Paul Investment Letter calls Israel “an aggressive, national socialist state.”

Other Documents: Paul has had a long association with the Ludwig von Mises Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Auburn, Alabama. The think tank was founded by Lew Rockwell, who served as Paul’s congressional chief of staff from 1978 to 1982.

This March 1995 letter from Lew Rockwell advertises the Mises Institute’s upcoming conference on secession (at which Paul spoke): “we’ll explore what causes [secession] and how to promote it.”

This April 1995 letter from Lew Rockwell describes a “Secession, State, and Economy” seminar held in Charleston, South Carolina. Rockwell calls the Civil War “our own struggle over self-government” and denounces “Lincoln’s legal case for forced union.”

By