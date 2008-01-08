The Newsletters: Since at least 1978, Ron Paul has attached his name to a series of newsletters--Ron Paul’s Freedom Report, Ron Paul Political Report, The Ron Paul Survival Report, and The Ron Paul Investment Letter--that frequently made outrageous statements:
Race
“A Special Issue on Racial Terrorism” analyzes the Los Angeles riots of 1992: “Order was only restored in L.A. when it came time for the blacks to pick up their welfare checks three days after rioting began. ... What if the checks had never arrived? No doubt the blacks would have fully privatized the welfare state through continued looting. But they were paid off and the violence subsided.”
The November 1990 issue of the Political Report praises David Duke.
This newsletter describes Martin Luther King Jr. as “a world class adulterer” who “seduced underage girls and boys” and “replaced the evil of forced segregation with the evil of forced integration.”
The January 1991 edition of the Political Report refers to King as a “world-class philanderer who beat up his paramours” and a “flagrant plagiarist with a phony doctorate.” It goes on to say that “the official line among some conservatives and libertarians is that the civil rights movement started out well, but went astray after King’s death. In fact, it was bad from the beginning.”
Gays
In the course of defending homophobic comments by Andy Rooney of CBS, a 1990 newsletter notes that a reporter for a gay magazine “certainly had an axe to grind, and that’s not easy with a limp wrist.”
The June 1990 issue of the Political Report says: “I miss the closet. Homosexuals, not to speak of the rest of society, were far better off when social pressure forced them to hide their activities.”
From the August 1990 issue of the Political Report: “Bring Back the Closet!”
Survivalism and Militias
The November 1994 issue of the Survival Report celebrates anti-government militias.
The January 1995 issue of the Survival Report--released just three months before the Oklahoma City bombing—cites an anti-government militia’s advice to other militias, including, “Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”
The October 1992 issue of the Ron Paul Investment Letter paraphrases an “ex-cop” who offers this strategy for protecting against “urban youth”: “If you have to use a gun on a youth, you should leave the scene immediately, disposing of the wiped off gun as soon as possible. Such a gun cannot, of course, be registered to you, but one bought privately (through the classifieds, for example).”
Conspiracies
This 1978 newsletter is a three-page rant about the Trilateral Commission, which is “no longer known only by those who are knowledgeable about international conspiracies, but is routinely mentioned in the daily news.”
A 1986 newsletter names Jeanne Kirkpatrick and George Will as “two of our enemies” and warns of their membership in the Trilateral Commission.
Middle East
A 1989 newsletter attacks Salman Rushdie defenders as “people who are anti-religious,” and compares Rushdie to Ernst Zundel, a Canadian Holocaust-denier.
This March 1987 issue of The Ron Paul Investment Letter calls Israel “an aggressive, national socialist state.”
Other Documents: Paul has had a long association with the Ludwig von Mises Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Auburn, Alabama. The think tank was founded by Lew Rockwell, who served as Paul’s congressional chief of staff from 1978 to 1982.
This March 1995 letter from Lew Rockwell advertises the Mises Institute’s upcoming conference on secession (at which Paul spoke): “we’ll explore what causes [secession] and how to promote it.”
This April 1995 letter from Lew Rockwell describes a “Secession, State, and Economy” seminar held in Charleston, South Carolina. Rockwell calls the Civil War “our own struggle over self-government” and denounces “Lincoln’s legal case for forced union.”
