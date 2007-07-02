Well, that's nice. Unfortunately, when the partisanship scolds get alittle more specific, things tend to break down. The first problemis that they can't agree on whether partisanship is makingWashington pay too much attention to public opinion or too little.Bloomberg says the former: "When you go to Washington now, you canfeel a sense of fear in the air--the fear to do anything, or sayanything, that might affect the polls, or give the other side anadvantage." Unity '08, on the other hand, says the latter: Neitherparty, it claims, "reflects the aspirations, fears, or will of themajority of Americans."

The second problem is that the partisanship scolds are extremelyvague about which chunk of Americans is being left out by thegrowing extremism in Washington. It is true that some broadlypopular views are underrepresented in national politics. A detailedpolitical typology released by the Pew Center in 2005 showed thatDemocratic voters are not as socially liberal as their leaders andRepublican voters are not nearly as economically conservative. Sothere is a sizeable base of socially traditionalist, economicallypopulist voters to be had. Unfortunately, the partisanship scoldsinvariably cater to exactly the opposite demographic: elites whofavor free trade, open immigration, cutting entitlements, andsocial tolerance.

Third, in the age of George W. Bush, the substance of thepartisanship scold ideology is no longer, by any reasonabledefinition, centrist. They are moderate Democrats who don't want toadmit it. Unity '08 proposes to address the following issues:"Global terrorism, our national debt, our dependence on foreignoil, the emergence of India and China as strategic competitorsand/or allies, nuclear proliferation, global climate change, thecorruption of Washington's lobbying system, the education of ouryoung, the health care of all, and the disappearance of theAmerican Dream for so many of our people."

Most Democrats wouldn't disagree with anything on this list. MostRepublicans, on the other hand, are happy to raise the national debtin order to cut taxes, either don't believe in global climatechange or don't want to do anything serious to stop it, oppose anyplan that could provide health care for all Americans, and thinkthe American Dream is thriving. Unity '08 further insists that guncontrol, abortion, and gay marriage should not "dominate or evencrowd our national agenda." Which party has been putting thoseissues at the center of the agenda? Not the Democrats.

Bloomberg's politics are even further to the left. He's anout-and-out social liberal, banning smoking in public places andgoing to war against the National Rifle Association. He emphasizesprograms to help the poor, has worked closely with unions, and hasdenounced rising inequality as a threat to democracy. But forBloomberg and his admirers to admit that their views do have a homein a major party would destroy the basis of their self-image. Thusthey must maintain at all costs the pretense of transcendingideology.