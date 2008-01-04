2007 was a great year for movies and a tough one for making lists. A few quick caveats before unveiling my own attempt. There were a lot of very good films last year; if your favorite rates lower than expected (or even not at all), it’s not necessarily because I disliked it, but merely because I liked something else better. Also, I didn’t see every film that came out, so if an expected entrant doesn’t show up, it’s possibly because I didn’t see it. Though it was technically released in the
1. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
A minority vote, but I found it to be the most evocative, elegiac Western since Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West.
The Coen brothers’ first true adaptation, and one hopes it is not the last. Cormac McCarthy’s fierce, philosophical novel helps tether their dizzying gifts.
A perfect pairing of director and subject: Famously meticulous David Fincher tackles the police (and media) procedural as a study in obsession.
Equal parts hilarious and humane, and just as good as everyone says.
Had it not been for a terribly ill-conceived final scene, this magisterial epic might have been number one on the list.
A tiny gem of a romance, at once understated and utterly magical.
The morally agonizing conclusion does as much to elevate this film as There Will Be Blood’s ending does to bring it down.
A genuine work of cinematic art, though after the bravura first half--in which director Julian Schnabel conjures the world of a paralyzed writer composing his memoirs entirely by blinking his left eye--it never quite finds a second act.
An intricate clockwork of malice and error that ticks slowly toward utter destruction.
A sharp, well-scripted legal thriller that boasts one of the most emotionally satisfying payoff scenes in memory.
The Brave One. The fact that its right-wing glorification of vigilantism is cloaked in liberal piety and self-actualization only makes it doubly noxious.
Runner-up:
Redacted. De Palma makes another metaphor-movie in which
Worst Movie (profoundly irritating category):
The Hottest State. Ethan Hawke is a perfectly adequate actor when he’s not playing himself. But this self-directed adaptation of his own autobiographical novel suggests that, offscreen, he’s an intolerably self-absorbed jackass.
Runner-up:
Revolver. The mutant offspring of Guy Ritchie’s lad-flick affinities and Madonna’s Kabbalic concerns, its goofy moral is that your own ego--and not the guy holding a large gun in your face--is the only real enemy.
Gone Baby Gone
Runner-up:
Once
Worst Ending:
There Will Be Blood
Runner-up (tie):
Atonement and 3:10 to Yuma
No Country for Old Men
Runner-up:
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
How Not to Adapt a Novel to the Big Screen:
The Golden Compass
Runner-up:
Atonement
Tommy Lee Jones (No Country for Old Men)
Philip Seymour Hoffman (Charlie Wilson’s War, The Savages, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead)
Clive Owen (Shoot ‘Em Up, Elizabeth: The Golden Age)
Josh Brolin (Grindhouse, In the
Leonardo DiCaprio
“[Balls of Fury] seems to exist mainly so that some critic might say: If you see just one table tennis martial arts parody this year, make it ‘Balls of Fury.’ I’m afraid I can’t go that far.”—A. O. Scott
“Many, many people did not watch Arrested Development, but the few who did are handing out some nice jobs in
Cate Blanchett (I’m Not There)
John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story)
Eastern Promises
Runner-up (tie): Sweeney Todd, Sweeney Todd, Sweeney Todd, Sweeney Todd, and Sweeney Todd
Timothy Olyphant’s robotic turn as “Agent 47” in Hitman
Angelina Jolie’s digitally disrobed demon-mother in Beowulf
The Bourne Ultimatum
Spider-Man 3
The Warfare Is Not the Slightest Bit Homoerotic Award:
300
The It’s Fun to Be Naked Award:
Lady Chatterley
Eastern Promises
Neurotic Siblings Whom I’d Nonetheless Welcome Into My Family:
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Laura Linney (The Savages)
Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman (The Darjeeling Limited)
Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Margot at the Wedding)
Movie Star Whose Weak Singing Voice is Nonetheless Used to Admirable Effect:
Johnny Depp, Sweeney Todd
Hugh Grant, Music and Lyrics
Zodiac
The Maybe-We-Should-Stick-to-PG-13 Award:
The Farrelly brothers (The Heartbreak Kid)
Julie Christie (Away from Her)
The Sofia Coppola Award for Being a Pretty Darn Good Director Even if I Got the
Jason Reitman (Juno), Jake Kasdan (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story)
The Woody Allen Award for No, Seriously Being Able to Attract Women This Far Out of My League:
Seth Rogen (Knocked Up)
The Roger Federer Award for Being So Much Better than Anyone Else It’s Like I’m Playing a Different Sport:
Daniel Day-Lewis (There Will Be Blood)