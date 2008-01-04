2007 was a great year for movies and a tough one for making lists. A few quick caveats before unveiling my own attempt. There were a lot of very good films last year; if your favorite rates lower than expected (or even not at all), it’s not necessarily because I disliked it, but merely because I liked something else better. Also, I didn’t see every film that came out, so if an expected entrant doesn’t show up, it’s possibly because I didn’t see it. Though it was technically released in the U.S. in 2007, I didn’t include The Lives of Others, as its Best Foreign Film win at last year’s Oscars makes it seem as though it’s already had its go-round. But had this magnificent film been on the list, it would have been at or near the top. In the opposite direction, I also skipped movies that had only tiny openings in New York or Los Angeles and won’t be visible to typical moviegoers until later this month or next. (As a Washington , D.C. resident, I find it immensely irritating when I look at a “best of 2007” list and half the films on it won’t open here for weeks.) Finally, to ensure that my criteria were as contradictory as possible, I made an exception for the exceptional There Will Be Blood, which opens here today, and about which I will probably write more next week. That’s it. Feel free--indeed, encouraged--to offer assessments and alternatives in comments here or on the Plank, where I’ll post a link.

1. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

A minority vote, but I found it to be the most evocative, elegiac Western since Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West.

2. No Country for Old Men

The Coen brothers’ first true adaptation, and one hopes it is not the last. Cormac McCarthy’s fierce, philosophical novel helps tether their dizzying gifts.