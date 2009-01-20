The graceful Inaugural poet, Elizabeth Alexander, spoke after the poetry. For it was Barack Obama's long-anticipated speech that truly showed the writerly hand. There were echoes of prior inaugural addresses (particularly John Kennedy, but also flickers of Franklin Roosevelt and Bill Clinton) in the new president's words, but repeatedly there were striking phrases and sudden bursts of imagery that made it Obama's own. Whether it was through simple language about the "the still waters of peace" and the nation's "patchwork heritage" or the angry evocations of "the lash of the whip" and "the bitter swill of civil war and segregation," President Obama reminded the nation that here was a man who wrote himself into his job.

For those eager to find policy guidance amid Obama's stirring prose, the headline passages were those that underscored that this is a determined, unflinching, activist president. Erecting a straw man in front of the Capitol (who might as well wear a sign that reads, "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell"), Obama sniffed, "There some who question the scale of our ambitions--who suggest that our system cannot tolerate too many big plans ...What the cynics fail to understand is that the ground has shifted beneath them--that the stale political arguments that have consumed us for so long no longer apply." (Roosevelt buffs may note that FDR used a similar trope in his second inaugural when he invoked an abstraction called Timidity which brooded, "How difficult is the road ahead.")

There was a glint of steel in Obama's words, displaying a stay-the-course resolve that rarely surfaced during the Democratic primaries. Obama sounded the Kennedy-esque trumpets to bear any burden when he declared in words designed to be heard in the untamed frontier regions of Pakistan, "For those who seek to advance their aims by inducing terror and slaughtering innocents, we say to you now that our spirit is stronger and cannot be broken; you cannot outlast us, and we will defeat you."

Upholding a tradition that began with Clinton in 1993 and continued with George W. Bush in 2001, Obama began by pointedly thanking his predecessor with boilerplate language "for his service to our nation." But the new president waited until mid-speech to announce his rejection of Bush's sorriest legacy--the torture cells, the black sites, and the gloves-are-off repudiation of the rule of law. Watching the speech on television, I longed for a glimpse of Dick Cheney's face as Obama stated that America's "ideals still light the world, and we will not give them up for expedience's sake."